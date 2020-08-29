OC Pradeep, two other cops on fresh ramand





Judge Tamanna Farah of Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court-4 at Cox's Bazar passed the order around 4:00pm after the accused were produced before the court on expiry of their four-day remand.

The court also rejected bail petitions filed by the three accused, said defence lawyer Ahsanul Haque Sena.

Khairul Islam, assistant superintendent of police at Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), also the investigation officer of the murder case, told reporters that they submitted a four-day remand prayer, but the court granted a three-day remand for the accused.

Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan

was shot dead at Shamlapur check post in Baharchhara Union of Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive at around 10:30pm on July 31.





























