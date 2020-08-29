Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
OC Pradeep, two other cops on fresh ramand

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZAR, Aug 28: A court here on Friday placed suspended officer-in-charge (0C) of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat and Sub-Inspector (SI) Nanda Dulal Rakshit on a three-day fresh remand in Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case.
Judge Tamanna Farah of Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court-4 at Cox's Bazar passed the order around 4:00pm after the accused were produced before the court on expiry of their four-day remand.
The court also rejected bail petitions filed by the three accused, said defence lawyer Ahsanul Haque Sena.
Khairul Islam, assistant superintendent of police at Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), also the investigation officer of the murder case, told reporters that they submitted a four-day remand prayer, but the court granted a three-day remand for the accused.
Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan
was shot dead at Shamlapur check post in Baharchhara Union of Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive at around 10:30pm on July 31.


