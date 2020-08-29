Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:24 PM
15 Nigerian fraudsters held in city

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Corresponded

The CID has arrested 15 Nigerians from different parts of the capital on Friday for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of money using an American military woman's fake Facebook ID. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Criminal Investi-gation Department (CID) of Police has arrested 15 Nigerian fraudsters in the capital.
The Nigerians, members of a money misappropriation racket, were arrested from different places, including Pallabi, on Thursday.
Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sheikh Md Rezaul Haider of CID disclosed it at a press briefing held at the CID headquarters on Friday.
The arrestees are  Nzubechukwu Eugene Dara, 30, Chuawuma John Okechukwu, 40, Uchenna Damian Emesiani, 30,
Chisom Anthonoy Ekwenze, 35, Simon Ifechukwude Okafor, 30, Henry Osita Okechukwu, 31, Ifeanyi Johnpaul Chinweze, 32, Okeke Peter, 32, Emeka Donatus, 48, Gozie Onyedo, 47, Peter Chika Akpu, 48, Obinna Sunday, 40, Nwanna Young, 34, Jeremiah Chukwudi Ezeobi, 34, and Stephen Ozioma Obiakoeze, 34.  
A case has been filed against them with Pallabi Police Station under the Digital Security Act.  DIG Rezaul Haider said the arrested foreigners used to befriend people of different countries using fake Facebook ID and Whatsapp of a female American army officer.
They, later, deceived people and took their money through fraudulence. Following complaint by a victim, a CID team arrested them.
Nine laptops, 22 mobile phone sets and five account diaries used in the scam were seized from their possession.  


