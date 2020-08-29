No action against Cox’s Bazar SP yet





Only visible action against SP ABM Masud Hossain was freezing his bank accounts.

ABM Masud Hossain told media after killing of Maj (retd) Sinha, "When police personnel stopped and tried to search the vehicle one of the passengers showed his gun and attempted to open fire on policemen. Therefore, the police officials shot him to defend themselves."

However, Sifat, a member of Maj (rtd.) Sinha's film crew, said, Sinha was unarmed when Inspector Liakat Ali shot him. "I saw Sinha leaving his handgun in the car when he got down. He came out of the car with his hands over his head," said Sifat to the investigators.

In a leaked phone conversation between Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police (SP) ABM Masud Hossain and Teknaf Police Station Officer In-Charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das, the OC told the SP that he ordered Liakat to shoot after Sinha had shot at him.

Pradeep informed SP Masud that Liakat had signaled Sinha's vehicle at a checkpoint but shots were fired from the car. Pradeep then permitted Liakat to return fire.

There was no mention of any drugs in the conversation, though the case statement claimed yaba pills, marijuana and liquor were found in Sinha's car.

Meanwhile, SP Masud spoke to the media in defense of the police. ABM Masud Hossain began his carrier with Islami bank in 2001 and continued till 2005. He joined the police department at the time of BNP-jamat rule in 2005.

Locals alleged that those

who did not want to sell their ancestral property beside the Marine Drive faced harassment by police.

Police, forced the land owners to sell their land at a nominal price. If anyone refused to sell their land the OC branded them as Yaba traders.

There are around 300 five-star hotels in the tourists city of Cox's Bazar. Most of the hotels have to pay to police monthly, according to local source.

A case was filed by Sharmin Shahriar Ferdousi, elder sister of Sinha, with the Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of Sinha.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is investigating the case. Mohammad Khairul Islam, Assistant Superintendent of Police is the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

A high official of the Home Ministry told the Daily observer that other actions would be taken after the high-level probe committee formed by the government submitted the proved report.





















