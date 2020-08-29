

Rahat Khan passes away

Rahat Khan's body has been kept at the mortuary of BIRDEM Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard today (Saturday).

"His body may be taken to Press Club, Bangla Academy and the Central Shaheed Minar," said his

wife Arpana Khan.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have mourned his death and expressed condolence to the bereaved family.

Born on December 19, 1940, Rahat Khan joined the Daily Ittefaq as an assistant editor in 1969. He spent four decades in the newspaper and eventually became its editor.

After leaving Ittefaq, he worked as an advisory editor of Dainik Bartoman and also served on the board of directors of the national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

In March 2016, Rahat Khan was appointed as chairman of the board of BSS with a two and half years of contract. -Agencies

























