Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:23 PM
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 death rate surges

47 more die in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 47 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, the death toll from the deadly virus reached 4,174.
The tally of infections surged to 306,794 after 2,211 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the period, according to data released by the health directorate.
Another 3,378 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, continuing the recent trend of daily recoveries outpacing new infections. The recovery count currently stands at 196,836.
A total of 13,741 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.09 percent.
The official figures take the recovery rate from COVID-19 to 64.16 percent, while the latest deaths of 32 men and 15 women raised the mortality rate to 1.36 percent.
Globally, over 24.46 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 831,827 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number     of cases. The position is one step ahead of Pakistan and one step behind Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.
Meanwhile, 3,378 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,96,836 and the recovery rate at 64.16 percent.
Five hundred and sixty-nine people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.
Of the deceased individuals, 32 were men and 15 were women. Moreover: 29 of them hailed from Dhaka, three from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, two from Rajshahi, one each from Barisal and Sylhet, and four from Rangpur division.
Among the deceased, 44 of them died in hospital and three at their respective residences.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 3,374, or 78.88 percent, were men, and 900, or 21.56 percent, were women.
Bangladesh first confirmed its cases of Covid-19 on March 8 and it had confirmed first death by March 18 from the Covid 19.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No move yet to save people living on risky Ctg hills
Fear grips digital platform users as cybercrime cases mount
OC Pradeep, two other cops on fresh ramand
15 Nigerian fraudsters held in city
PM’s directive to go for uniform power tariff for rural people
coronavirus update
No action against Cox’s Bazar SP yet
Rahat Khan passes away


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft