C-19 death rate surges





The tally of infections surged to 306,794 after 2,211 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the period, according to data released by the health directorate.

Another 3,378 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, continuing the recent trend of daily recoveries outpacing new infections. The recovery count currently stands at 196,836.

A total of 13,741 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.09 percent.

The official figures take the recovery rate from COVID-19 to 64.16 percent, while the latest deaths of 32 men and 15 women raised the mortality rate to 1.36 percent.

Globally, over 24.46 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 831,827 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Pakistan and one step behind Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.

Meanwhile, 3,378 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,96,836 and the recovery rate at 64.16 percent.

Five hundred and sixty-nine people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Of the deceased individuals, 32 were men and 15 were women. Moreover: 29 of them hailed from Dhaka, three from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, two from Rajshahi, one each from Barisal and Sylhet, and four from Rangpur division.

Among the deceased, 44 of them died in hospital and three at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 3,374, or 78.88 percent, were men, and 900, or 21.56 percent, were women.

Bangladesh first confirmed its cases of Covid-19 on March 8 and it had confirmed first death by March 18 from the Covid 19.



















With the deaths of 47 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, the death toll from the deadly virus reached 4,174.The tally of infections surged to 306,794 after 2,211 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the period, according to data released by the health directorate.Another 3,378 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, continuing the recent trend of daily recoveries outpacing new infections. The recovery count currently stands at 196,836.A total of 13,741 samples were tested at 92 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.09 percent.The official figures take the recovery rate from COVID-19 to 64.16 percent, while the latest deaths of 32 men and 15 women raised the mortality rate to 1.36 percent.Globally, over 24.46 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 831,827 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Pakistan and one step behind Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.Meanwhile, 3,378 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,96,836 and the recovery rate at 64.16 percent.Five hundred and sixty-nine people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.Of the deceased individuals, 32 were men and 15 were women. Moreover: 29 of them hailed from Dhaka, three from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, two from Rajshahi, one each from Barisal and Sylhet, and four from Rangpur division.Among the deceased, 44 of them died in hospital and three at their respective residences.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 3,374, or 78.88 percent, were men, and 900, or 21.56 percent, were women.Bangladesh first confirmed its cases of Covid-19 on March 8 and it had confirmed first death by March 18 from the Covid 19.