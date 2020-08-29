Couple found dead at Nakhalpara house





The deceased were identified as Azmat Ali, 45, and his wife Farzana, 30. They lived in a rented house at Nakhalpara area under the police station.

The couple's body was recovered from the office of ASA at a house in Nakhal Para. They were the employee of the organization.

Being informed by locals, police rushed there and found Azmat hanging from the ceiling fan while his wife lying on the bed, said Inspector Kamal Uddin.

After recovery, the bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue. Farzana bore injury marks on her head, said inspector Kamal.

Police primarily assumed that Asmat might have killed his wife over family feud and then, he committed suicide, he added.

Mahmud Khan, assistant commissioner (Tejgaon), said the house was being used as an NGO office. Farzana was working as a maid in the NGO. She used to live in an office room with her husband at night, he added.

One of the children of the couple informed police that his parents had not left their room since Thursday night with no sounds coming from inside, said Deputy Commissioner Rubayet Zaman.

The couple had three children together but was said to be having longstanding marital issues. As such, they lived separately and even though they would often reconcile, it would soon be followed by another dispute, according to Rubayet.

It is likely that Azmat went to his wife on Thursday night to settle some issues before things went awry, he said.





































