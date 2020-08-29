Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:23 PM
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Home Ministry on Thursday suggested making dope test or special health test mandatory for students before their admission and any final examination in the higher education institutes.
The parliamentary body made this recommendation at its 11th meeting held with its chairman Md Shamsul Haque Tuku in the chair.
"We want the introduction of dope test or special health test for students while entering and coming out of higher education with a view to building the young generation as human resources," said Shamsul Haque, also the former state minister for home affairs.
As part of strengthening the countrywide drives against drugs, the parliamentary watchdog also suggested establishing a separate institution like BSTI for conducting dope test or special health test, he said.
In the meeting, the committee suggested construction of multi-storey housing complexes in specific zones or campuses in order to address housing problems of police members, if necessary.
Committee members Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Md Habibar Rahman, Shamsul Alam Dudu, Md Faridul Haque Khan and Pir Fazlul Rahman attended the meeting.    -UNB


