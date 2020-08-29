Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:23 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Death toll from floods hits 251 in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The ongoing floods in Bangladesh have led to 251 deaths, mostly from drowning, over the last two months, according to government data.
The National Health Crisis Management Centre recorded the fatalities between Jun 30 and Aug 27.
As many as 210 people lost their lives by drowning while lightning killed 13 others.
The other deaths have been attributed to snake bites and diarrhoea.
Water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, skin-disease, eye-inflammation and bronchitis have affected over 57,000 people in the flood-hit areas. The majority were afflicted with diarrhoea.
However, the disaster management and flood relief ministry's data shows the death toll from the floods at 42.
Asked about the large discrepancy between the two tallies, Atiqul Haque, DG of disaster management department, said: "There is a misunderstanding about the numbers. The information that our field officers have given us about the deaths in the flood waters is the correct one."
"Full details, including the names and addresses, of those who drown have to be sent here. We don't include data about drowning deaths from areas that have not been affected by floods or from boating accidents."
The four waves of flooding this year has caused more than Tk 59.72 billion worth of damage, according to government data. However, the figure is lower than that of the floods in 1998, said State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman.
As much as 50 percent of the country was inundated during the 1998 floods compared to 30 percent this year, he added.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blue planet: Study proposes new origin theory for Earth’s water
Couple found dead at Nakhalpara house
Beximco in C-19 vaccine pact with India’s Serum Institute
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
Death toll from floods hits 251 in Bangladesh
Cross-border road network dev project in limbo
Stay on trial proceedings against 6 BNP leaders upheld
Alibaba puts India investment plan on hold amid China tensions


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft