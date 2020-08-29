Cross-border road network dev project in limbo





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard has given specific instructions to the Project Director, consultants and officials concerned to be present at the project sites regularly but they don't go to the sites regularly in utter violation of the Prime Minister's directives.

In absence of the high ups low construction materials are being used in constructing the bridges and culverts under the project, said a report prepared by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the Planning Ministry.

The government undertook the project to improve road connectivity between subregional and regional countries to boost biliteral relation and increase business and trade. The project was taken in 2016 but still the project is lagging 19 per cent behind.

The quality of construction materials like steel, tendon, water and admixture is not satisfactory as all were tested in the laboratory of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the report mentioned.

It also said the qualities of the construction work of packages under the project are not satisfactory.

When contacted with Project Director KM Atiqul Haque, refused to comment on the issue.

Establishing network with Asian Highway Corridor and ensuring road network among the sub regional and regional countries in Asia, the government took up the project.

The constructions of 17 bridges, seven culverts and installation of two excel load controllers are going on.

The Roads and Highways Department is implementing the project at a cost of Tk 3,684.54 crore aiming to complete the project between May 2016 and June 2022.

But showing different reasons, the project was revised. JICA will give Tk 2,166 crore while Tkl,517 crore will come from the government exchequer.

The government has taken up the implementation of the project to improve national and regional transportation and logistics networks by rehabilitating and developing major international roads in Bangladesh, thereby contributing to the economic growth of Bangladesh and South Asia.

This road would play a vital role in improving the socio-economic condition of 1.7 billion in this region and also boost trade among four neighbouring countries- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal.

The Roads and Highway Division is constructing a four-lane Kalna Bridge on the Dhaka-Jessore-Benapole Road (AH1).

This is in addition to the construction of an approach road and installation of a toll booths, replacement and reconstruction of four existing bridges by a four-lane one with service lanes, two four-lane ones and two-lane small to medium size PC girder bridges on the Dhaka-Jessore- Benapole Road together with the installation of an axle load control station at Benapole, replacement and reconstruction of eight existing bridges by two-lane small size PC girder bridges together with the installation of axle load control stations at Ramgarh, and replacement and reconstruction of four existing bridges by four-lane small to medium-size PC girder bridges on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar.

After completion of the project, it will be connected to AH-1, which is a part of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway that will connect Moreh to Mae Sot in Thailand, via Mandalay and Yangon in Myanmar.

The road will be further linked to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

The India-Myanmar-Thailand (IMT) Road Corridor is one of the highways of the Trans-Asian Highway network, comprising 1, 41,000km of roads passing through 32-member countries and is being pursued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The network extends from Tokyo in the east to Kapikule in Turkey, in the west and from Torpynovka in the Russian Federation in the north to Denpasar in Indonesia, in the south.























