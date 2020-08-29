Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:22 PM
latest
Home Sports

Morgan voices England T20 WC concerns ahead of Pakistan series

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Morgan voices England T20 WC concerns ahead of Pakistan series

Morgan voices England T20 WC concerns ahead of Pakistan series

LONDON, AUG 28: Eoin Morgan believes England must field their strongest Twenty20 side as often as possible if they are to triumph at next year's T20 World Cup and replicate their 50-over global triumph.
The coronavirus pandemic has led England to name separate red-ball and white-ball squads this season, with the likes of all-format stars such as Test captain Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer missing from a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan at Old Trafford starting Friday.
They will also be without another member of the side that won the 50-over World Cup last year, with opening batsman Jason Roy missing because of a side injury.
If COVID-19 -- which has already seen the T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia this year held over until 2021 in India -- continues to upset the global cricket calendar, England may well persist with separate squads
And Morgan, while encouraged by the chance to give the likes of batsmen Dawid Malan and Tom Banton a chance to stake a claim, he insists England must field their first-choice team as often as they can if they are to enjoy more success at a major world tournament.  
"This is another opportunity for guys who would potentially sit outside that 15 to try and present their best case moving forward for winter tours and the World Cup next year," white-ball captain Morgan told reporters on Thursday.
But he added: "One of the challenges between now and the World Cup is going to be getting our strongest team on the park as often as we can to define (their) roles.
"We will only know our strongest positions after we have guys achieving in those roles.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Henderson expects Liverpool to make statement against Arsenal
Ibrahimovic agrees to play another season at AC Milan for 7m euros
Ronaldo 'wants to conquer the world'
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva
Frank Lampard must deliver after Chelsea spending spree
Serena has tricky US Open path in search of 24th Slam
James Anderson: England's King of Swing
Morgan voices England T20 WC concerns ahead of Pakistan series


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft