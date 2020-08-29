SAfrica fire controversial cricket chief





In a brief statement, CSA said the board had decided to end Moroe's employment with immediate effect following an independent forensic investigation that found he had "committed acts of serious misconduct".

The acts of misconduct were not specified.

Moroe was suspended last December soon after the accreditation of five journalists was withdrawn.

During his two years at the helm, first as acting chief executive and in a full-time role from July 2018, Moroe was involved in several c

ontroversies.

He had several clashes with the SA Cricketers' Association (SACA), which sued CSA over what it claimed were breaches by Moroe of an agreement between the two bodies. -AFP































