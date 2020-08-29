Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:22 PM
latest
Home Sports

SAfrica fire controversial cricket chief

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 28: Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday that suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe had been fired.
In a brief statement, CSA said the board had decided to end Moroe's employment with immediate effect following an independent forensic investigation that found he had "committed acts of serious misconduct".  
The acts of misconduct were not specified.
Moroe was suspended last December soon after the accreditation of five journalists was withdrawn.
During his two years at the helm, first as acting chief executive and in a full-time role from July 2018, Moroe was involved in several c
ontroversies.
He had several clashes with the SA Cricketers' Association (SACA), which sued CSA over what it claimed were breaches by Moroe of an agreement between the two bodies.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Henderson expects Liverpool to make statement against Arsenal
Ibrahimovic agrees to play another season at AC Milan for 7m euros
Ronaldo 'wants to conquer the world'
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva
Frank Lampard must deliver after Chelsea spending spree
Serena has tricky US Open path in search of 24th Slam
James Anderson: England's King of Swing
Morgan voices England T20 WC concerns ahead of Pakistan series


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft