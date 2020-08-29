Video
Arrival of SL's Aus bowling coach David Saker delayed

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
BIPIN DANI

Arrival of Sri Lanka's Australian bowling coach David Saker is "delayed". The 54-year-old Saker, who has been struck in Australia owing to the COVID-19 had been asked to return to Sri Lanka and was even put by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner's office in (Canberra) Australia on a priority list to board the first available flight to Colombo.  
However, according to the highly placed sources in Australia, it is learnt that his work permit is expired and can't return till the new work permit is arranged by the Sri Lanka Cricket board office in Colombo.
"He had a work permit for the short period and is expired now", one aware about this latest development, confirmed to this reporter.
"He will now be able to come only with the new work permit and again will be quarantined for two weeks before he joins working with the Sri Lankan team".


