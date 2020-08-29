Arrival of SL's Aus bowling coach David Saker delayed





However, according to the highly placed sources in Australia, it is learnt that his work permit is expired and can't return till the new work permit is arranged by the Sri Lanka Cricket board office in Colombo.

"He had a work permit for the short period and is expired now", one aware about this latest development, confirmed to this reporter.

"He will now be able to come only with the new work permit and again will be quarantined for two weeks before he joins working with the Sri Lankan team".





























