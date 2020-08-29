Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:21 PM
Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup Hockey

Camp likely from next month

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The camp of Bangladesh under-21 national hockey team for the upcoming Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey is expected to begin from the next month as says chief coach of the boys Mamunur Rashid to media.
The coach says, "According to my knowledge, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is planning to arrange a camp with all the selected players next month. But I have no idea about the exact date of starting the camp for the juniors."
"Some of our players are doing their individual training and some players are undergoing physical fitness under the supervision of Bangladesh Air Force at a base."
"Last year the camp was started under my supervision with thirty six players. After some days the camp was halted several times due to local competitions and finally it was not possible to resume the camp due to the pandemic," he says.
Twelve to fourteen out of thirty six players earlier called for the camp, are now undergoing physical fitness training under the supervision of Bangladesh Air Force.
The rest hockey players, as they are service holders, are doing individual training where they are currently staying at.
Bangladesh will host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey from 21 to 30 January at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka as per permission from the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).
This junior event was originally scheduled to take place in Dhaka from 4 to 14 June this year with the participation of ten countries including Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh and yet was postponed by the AHF due to the pandemic.
Among the ten countries top six teams - Bangladesh, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia - of last tournament will directly play this year's tournament while remaining four teams - China, Chinese Taipei , Oman and Uzbekistan - have come after participating in the selection round held in Oman last year.
The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.
The sixth edition of Men's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey is now scheduled to be held from 11to 19 March next year. It was previously scheduled to be held from 17 to 27 November this year. Apart from hosts Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan are to take part in the
tournament.


