Technical problem in ‘Muktopaath’ online course







'Muktopaath' is an open e-learning platform built in Bengali language for people of all classes and professions. Its main feature is "Learn....Whenever you want it". The initiative has been implemented by the Access to Information (A2I) program of the Prime Minister's Office.



It includes online courses on many important topics in various fields such as education, health, agriculture and freelancing. These courses help in the development of professional knowledge and skills. The latest addition to the Muktopaath is 'Mathematical Olympiad Techniques: Anonde Gonit Shikhi (Part-1) online course. The Directorate of Primary Education is implementing this course to provide various techniques for teaching textbook contents in a pleasant environment to overcome the fear of mathematics of primary school students. The course has also received a great response from the primary school teachers and the concerned officials.











Although many have already completed the course, many teachers in marginal areas are still unable to register and login due to poor internet connectivity and Muktopaath websites or server errors. For the same reason, many are having difficulty completing the rest of the course. In this case, it is important to solve the problem quickly to ensure the smooth participation of teachers and accelerate the achievement of the expected goal of the course.



Abu Faruk

