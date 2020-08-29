

Radia Tamim



What is vulnerability?



Vulnerability can be defined as the diminished capacity of an individual or group to anticipate, cope with, resist and recover from the impact of a natural or man-made hazard. The concept is relative and dynamic. Vulnerability is most often associated with poverty, but it can also arise when people are isolated, insecure and defenceless in the face of risk, shock or stress.

People differ in their exposure to risk as a result of their social group, gender, ethnic or another identity, age, and other factors.



Vulnerability and Women:



As for vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, poverty plays a major role. Due to the living conditions of the poor, they are often more exposed to hazards and have fewer options to avoid, or cope with, the impacts. As, according to UNDP, more than 70 percent of the world's poor is female, the share of women among the most vulnerable is significantly high. Moreover, there are additional factors indicating that vulnerability involves heavy gender differentials that need to be taken into consideration. (Cities and Climate Change Global Report on Human Settlements 2011)



Vulnerabilities of women in Dhaka city due to climate change:



Climate change and vulnerabilities of women



Our policy makers can take a different method to different types of climate change affected people. For salinity affected people first thing is to an assurance of safe drinking water, create an alternative livelihood in spite of farming. The vocational training center can be established in those areas to give them different types of technical training, handicraft training and may provide them training of livestock farming.



In the case of drought-affected people food security will be the main priority for the govt. As there are no farming activities due to drought, alternative livelihood should be ensured like handicraft, livestock farming and so on by providing them soft loans and training. Establishment of cottage industries can also provide them alternative income source which will limit them from migrating.



Although Gucchagram is established for the homeless people due to river erosion, it is not effective due to lack of income generating activity there. So, it is necessary to establish different types of livelihood activity in those Gucchagram project say livestock farming, handicraft project. As I found many of them have a house in Gucchagram but they have forced to migrate to Dhaka for their livelihood.



Climate change is a global concern for all the living beings of the earth and Bangladesh is one of the mostly effected countries, particularly this has adversely effect the socio-economic conditions of the low-income women. Thus, Listening to the voices of women about the vulnerabilities on their livelihoods due to climate change should be one of the key concern of the policy maker. The problems, coping strategies, struggle of the women of Bangladesh should be illustrated in the voice of the vulnerable population. Since in most cases our policy making mostly follow the top-down approach, so the voices of the vulnerable groups are very often are missing.



The writer is executive director, Innovation Influence Impact (I3) Ltd















Climate change is a global concern for all the living beings of the planet. The environmental degradation, ecological imbalance, change of the climate pattern and so on is creating an adverse effect in the socio-economic livelihoods of the people. Among them, one of the vulnerable victims could be the low-income group of people, especially, the women. The climate change and its socio-economic impact is a burning issue for the scholars, activists and the people of all walks of life. Bangladesh is also very concern on this issue. A lot of academic, evaluation reports, news articles etc. are being published regularly, though the vulnerability issues of the women have got a little attention.What is vulnerability?Vulnerability can be defined as the diminished capacity of an individual or group to anticipate, cope with, resist and recover from the impact of a natural or man-made hazard. The concept is relative and dynamic. Vulnerability is most often associated with poverty, but it can also arise when people are isolated, insecure and defenceless in the face of risk, shock or stress.People differ in their exposure to risk as a result of their social group, gender, ethnic or another identity, age, and other factors.Vulnerability and Women:As for vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, poverty plays a major role. Due to the living conditions of the poor, they are often more exposed to hazards and have fewer options to avoid, or cope with, the impacts. As, according to UNDP, more than 70 percent of the world's poor is female, the share of women among the most vulnerable is significantly high. Moreover, there are additional factors indicating that vulnerability involves heavy gender differentials that need to be taken into consideration. (Cities and Climate Change Global Report on Human Settlements 2011)Vulnerabilities of women in Dhaka city due to climate change:Quite an exasperating scenario was observed in the in-depth conversation with selected seven women who have been migrated to Dhaka city due to climate change. Most of the women are socially and economically vulnerable due to climate induced migration (due to salinity, drought, river erosion etc.) though their income level rises; their livelihood expenditure especially in the case of health expenditure rises simultaneously. The most alarming issues about those women are that they become socially vulnerable as they have no social security, their children mostly does not get any form of education. Food, sanitation and social security become worsen compare to the past. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goal by 2030 it will be great challenges for the policy maker without considering these women in the policy making.Our policy makers can take a different method to different types of climate change affected people. For salinity affected people first thing is to an assurance of safe drinking water, create an alternative livelihood in spite of farming. The vocational training center can be established in those areas to give them different types of technical training, handicraft training and may provide them training of livestock farming.In the case of drought-affected people food security will be the main priority for the govt. As there are no farming activities due to drought, alternative livelihood should be ensured like handicraft, livestock farming and so on by providing them soft loans and training. Establishment of cottage industries can also provide them alternative income source which will limit them from migrating.Although Gucchagram is established for the homeless people due to river erosion, it is not effective due to lack of income generating activity there. So, it is necessary to establish different types of livelihood activity in those Gucchagram project say livestock farming, handicraft project. As I found many of them have a house in Gucchagram but they have forced to migrate to Dhaka for their livelihood.Climate change is a global concern for all the living beings of the earth and Bangladesh is one of the mostly effected countries, particularly this has adversely effect the socio-economic conditions of the low-income women. Thus, Listening to the voices of women about the vulnerabilities on their livelihoods due to climate change should be one of the key concern of the policy maker. The problems, coping strategies, struggle of the women of Bangladesh should be illustrated in the voice of the vulnerable population. Since in most cases our policy making mostly follow the top-down approach, so the voices of the vulnerable groups are very often are missing.The writer is executive director, Innovation Influence Impact (I3) Ltd