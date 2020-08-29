

Ariful Islam Laskar



Today is his 44th death anniversary. Nazrul, mainly, through his poetry and songs, has spread the seeds of love and revolution everywhere in the world especially in the subcontinent. The matter that attracts me the most in his poetry is the dancing rhythm of his words that resonates and makes the soul dance with it.



During my childhood, it was like the 'words-dancing-in-my-head'. His powerful but simple articulation of words and lucid flowing of energized sentences used to strike my soul; gave me the feeling of 'move and rock'; and provided me inner strength to travel beyond my boundary. If I single out one poem that caught my imagination in my childhood is 'Kandarai Hushiar' that proclaims: 'The hapless nation drowns, for a swim, it cannot/O Captain! Today you shall be watched/For determination and love/Hindu or Muslim? Wait! Who asks? /Captain! Proclaim: My Mother's children are drowning Human all!'



When I grew up a bit my world started to change. With these changes, I discovered a different Nazrul. My thoughts and ideas started to expand and consequently, it had an impact on studying Nazrul from a different lens. I found out that human life is pretty much grounded in sorrows, sufferings, and inner turmoil. But, at the same time, we have great hopes and expectations from life. Reading Nazrul helped me to delve deep into these ideas and helped me to explore life further.

The inner quest of human life, the very existence of the self, human desire, and everything that puzzled me was revealed by Nazrul in a rampant escapade of colorful imageries and powerful thoughts that all fell into one place: love and revolution for life. Nazrul, in my teenage, caught my imagination with the force of love and revolution- two original forces- that he used to believe mutually shape and design our lives and prompt us to combat against all evil forces both inside and outside.



Head held high: A tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam



His oeuvre of literary works symbolizes and represents the form of freedom in anything from language to religion and people to politics. The fascinating aspect is that he finds and manifests love not only in the ordinary sense but in the performance and activities of rebellion, resistance, and struggle also. Thus, Nazrul provides me with a sense of unified sensibility.



Young people took an interest in his lively, bohemian, and modest lifestyle. Adult people appreciated his journey of life- a life full of ups and downs. But, whatever the situation was, he kept his 'head held high.' Though he suffered a lot, he did not take sides either for Hindus or for Muslims. He could not withstand any sort of separatism let alone religious segregation. Peace was his only religion. His razor-sharp words and free-spirited life cut all the ideas of exploitation, segregation, injustice, and class distinction into pieces only to transform them into feathers of birds to make them sing the song of freedom and emancipation.



In this write up, my attempt was to discover and unveil my Nazrul to the readers. I dare not write about great writers, fearing that I can do great injustice to them. Assessing and evaluating them is beyond my ability. But I could not resist writing a few words as I adore this poet and it is Nazrul whose magnetic personality has implicitly forced me to write this write-up. Last but not the least, Nazrul will always be ubiquitous in my mind and I sing, chant and shout out in unison with Nazrul whenever I feel like:



"Of equality, I sing / There is nothing greater than a human being, nothing nobler, / Caste, creed, religion there is no difference, / Throughout all ages, all places, we are a manifestation of our common humanity."



The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University





























