

Al Amin Islam Nasim



In Beirut explosion, the entire city was devastated by a massive explosion of ammonium nitrate on August 4th, in the port area of the Lebanese capital. Many cities and buildings were damaged and hundreds of people were killed.



Because of the modernization and globalization, various weapons and bombs have been made day by day. The atomic bomb is one of them. These leaders are always active in establishing their power and in the consciousness of the idea of becoming the leader of the world. And those who have to be the victims of power are always ordinary people. Screams of human death can be heard in the rubble. Somewhere along the way this horrible destructive mark is left for a lifetime. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan on August 6 and 9, 1945, are examples of that. The bombing is estimated to have killed about 140,000 people by December 1945. About 74,000 people died in Nagasaki.

The intensity of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki was so great that the soil there lost its fertility and so far no crops have grown there. The bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki usually opened the eyes of the world's leaders. That devastating and horrific explosion seemed to be a great lesson for them. And as a result, various agreements, signatures and tensions are constantly going on with the next nuclear bomb states. Even though these agreements have been signed for a long time, it seems that these leaders have risen again. Iran, the United States, China, Russia seem to be the biggest culprits in this nuclear bombing state. Atomic bombs are involved in every word or argument of these countries. And because of the atomic bomb, the powerful states subjugate the small and medium states.



When will the nuclear bomb test stop?



Countries around the world are always concerned about these nuclear bombs or weapons. In the age of modernization and globalization, nuclear weapons have become a lip service to everyone. In today's world, jealousy, discords, malice aforethought are manifested in the form of nuclear weapons. That is why the atomic bomb test has increased day by day.

If the money was spent on the service of the people, today human civilization would be strong and above all. On the contrary, the atomic bomb has earned a respectable place in the court of the world in the needs and interests of all. Because in recent times, the more nuclear bombs a country have, the more powerful and respected the leaders of that country are. They are given a high place of dignity. Through which they keep other countries in their hands or spread prestige.



The atomic bomb not only causes death but also cripples a country and a nation economically, for example the tensions between China and the United States have been strained. The United States has lost its economic ties with Russia and ordinary people are suffering. As a result, it takes generations to rebuild the broken structure of the economy. Above all, these issues have radically changed the thinking of world leaders.



At the same time, the bombing of Beirut is teaching the world leaders, by reiterating the idea, to shrink from nuclear power, to stop the detonation of the atomic bomb, to refrain from testing the atomic bomb. To maintain stable and economic relations between the countries, to lead a healthy and normal life of the common people, to create harmony between the two countries without being violent are crucial currently.



The long-running Beirut bombing has shaken world leaders, taught them an impeccable lesson in resolving the nuclear crisis, bringing humanity back to humanity and establishing global peace and order. At the same time, the atomic bomb is upsetting the balance of the environment, polluting the environment and increasing global warming, which has recently resulted in the highest temperature in the world at 54 � Celsius in Death Valley. In addition, sea level rise, rapid Himalayan ice sheets, droughts, tidal surges and carbon-di-oxide increases, ozone depletion and other adverse conditions.



Above all, the explosion of the atomic bomb has created a terrible situation for the world from all sides. Last but not the least, no more terrorizing the whole world with the atomic bomb. The nuclear peace treaty must be maintained. It must be stopped from war and destructive activities. Atomic bomb tests must be stopped or the world may have to witness the catastrophes like Hiroshima and Nagasaki. So let's get rid of the atomic bomb test very quickly.



The writer is a student, Department of Islamic History and Culture, Islamic University





























