Farming homestead to combat food insecurity

Homestead farming, though is not a new approach in farming, is resonated across the world--especially in the developing countries to mitigate the impact of food shortages and hunger. Actually homestead farming is a farming unit adjacent with the residence in which a number of crops are grown, along with rearing of livestock, poultry or fish, mainly for the purpose of enhancing household food security and nutrition.



Truly, the issue of food insecurity in Bangladesh cannot be pushed aside as the report revealing at least 69,000 hectares of agricultural land are shrinking annually due to speedy industrialization, unplanned urbanization and increase in rural settlements--leading the country at stake for food security. Along with, the number of significant challenges such as climate change, limited diversity, and diminishing bio security are exposing the dreadful threats to the country's food security. Degrading land, water resources, and harmful agro-chemical are also working for worsening the situation.



No doubt, this situation may lead to more vulnerability not only for corona pandemic engulfed the nation but also for natural disasters the country is prone to experience frequently. Amid the corona crisis, recently the country has experienced a hard-hit caused by super cyclone Amphan leaving trail of damage in coastal districts including huge loss of houses, crops and infrastructure that have made the corona situation more challenging to respond.



On top of that, the ongoing flood has added another blot for the nation as already inundated 21 northern, north-eastern and south-eastern districts in Bangladesh affecting over 3.3 million people with the estimation of huge loss in agriculture that is worsening the country's food security.



In this unprecedented crisis the experts of the developing countries hardly find any rooms but farming homestead to alleviate food insecurity national to global as this approach of farming contributes directly to reducing hunger and malnutrition with limited resources and institutional supports, where family and food dwell altogether.



Helen Keller International, a non-government organization promoted this approach first in Asia. In many developing countries in Asia have brought up with a tremendous success in getting sustainable outcomes towards foods and nutrition security. For example, Kerala, one of the provinces of India through a multi-faceted land use system has achieved food security. Not only Kerala, many African countries implementing this approach-which has been acclaimed worldwide to reduce food insecurity.



The city dwellers wishing to grow organic food for their children or merely out of being inspired with their hobbies are found to make rooftop gardens. But it is hardly observed that they are aware of food insecurity in which the country may fall. As of the report of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), almost 800 million people worldwide work for urban agriculture. In recent time Cuba has become the pioneer of urban horticulture, especially in rooftop and balcony gardening.



But in Bangladesh there is no concrete data on rooftop gardening. Last year a survey conducted by 'The Green Savers Association' found that in Dhaka, of the total roof space 3% has a garden at present. This scenario certainly exhibits a poor status of rooftop gardening in the cities. The same case happens in the rural areas in regard to flourishing homestead farming as mostly out of negligence and unawareness we are deprived of much more outcomes--required to combat food insecurity amid the pandemic and post pandemic situation.



However, it is important to notice that the homestead farming along with rooftop gardening benefits not only contributing to country's food security, but also to ensuring nutrition and quality food for all. Another important thing is that this approach of farming contributes to cost minimization as family members, especially women and children help farming.



Most importantly, this farming works positively for biodiversity, conservation and climate resilience by enhancing ecosystem such as habitats for animals and other beneficial organisms, nutrient recycling, reduced soil erosion, and enhanced pollination. Also it creates platforms for job opportunities and paves the way to be self-reliant. No doubt, we are fortunate enough to have a prudent prime minister in the country. Considering the dire global food catastrophe, she advised the nation to ensure the use of every inch of land for farming to ensure food security in the country.



So, it is imperative to improve our crops productivity through homestead farming with a view to mitigate food insecurity.



The writer teaches at Prime University











































