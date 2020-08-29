

Government to light up every house by 2021



However, there is also a plan to generate 24,000 MW electricity by 2021, 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041 - ensuring overall economic development of the country. Currently, the country has a capacity of producing 23,548MW of electricity. Therefore, it seems that we are on the right track towards achieving the goal even amidst the pandemic.



As the country excels in different sectors, industrial and domestic demand for power has been shooting up on a regular basis. Moreover, the government is planning to set up 100 special economic zones across the country - giving a boost to countrywide industrialisation. On the other hand, we have witnessed how badly our students have suffered, both because of power shortage while being excluded from wider electric coverage,



These unfortunate people are left with no option as they do not have access to electricity and internet. Classes are being broadcasted on Sangshad television but they are unable to participate. On that note, we must know that huge sums are spent for producing electricity. We're now importing LNG and we are still providing a huge amount of subsidy to the power sector. But it is not possible to continue in this manner for long.



The government has focused on power generation from different sources. Now it is being produced from gas, coal, and solar. But still, we seek for more cheap and environment-friendly solutions for generating power.











As time goes by, the demand for power will only increase. Experts have predicted that some 60,000MW would be the demand by the year 2041, and to that end, it is crucial that the private sectors are involved in power generation. Moreover, we can use more renewable energies.



