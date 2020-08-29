Russian man dies after ‘taking excessive liquor’

RAJSHAHI, Aug 28: A Russian citizen died after reportedly taking excessive alcohol at CDM Hospital in Rajshahi city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sergey Smolnikov, 43, a worker of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi, Pabna. Dr Touki Chowdhury, director of CDM Hospital, said the Russian worker was taken to the hospital around 5:00pm on Thursday in a critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue.