Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:21 PM
latest
Home City News

Russian man dies after ‘taking excessive liquor’

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 28: A Russian citizen died after reportedly taking excessive alcohol at CDM Hospital in Rajshahi city on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sergey Smolnikov, 43, a worker of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi, Pabna. Dr Touki Chowdhury, director of CDM Hospital, said the Russian worker was taken to the hospital around 5:00pm on Thursday in a critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian man dies after ‘taking excessive liquor’
Student received bullet injuries
‘Bangabandhu was an institution, we want to make him universal’
FFs monthly allowances in mobile from Oct
Waterlogging piles agony on Satkhira municipality residents
Transparency and research can help BD get int’l fund for climate change
Outstanding performance of BD students in UK
HC rule to refund money to depositor


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft