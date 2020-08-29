Video
Student received bullet injuries

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

KHULNA, Aug 28: A six-grade female student of City's Government Iqbal Nagar Girls' High School was shot by unidentified person in Mistripara Bazar area of the town around 11:30am on Friday.
The victim was identified as Lamia, 12, daughter of Zamal Hossain, resident of the area near Arafat Jam-e-mosque in the city.
Locals said Lamia received the bullet injuries at her left leg when she was standing in front of their house's main gate beside the road.
She was immediately rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) in unconscious condition, said the duty doctor. Her condition is now stable, the duty doctor further said.
OC of Khulna Sadar Police Station Ashraful Islam said most probably a bullet from a shotgun fired from the opposite direction of her residence.    -BSS


