‘Bangabandhu was an institution, we want to make him universal’



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury speaking at a discussion on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium on Friday. The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present at the programme as special guest. photo: observer

Khalid Mahmud said this while speaking as chief guest at a programme on 'Bangabandhu and Mass-media' arranged by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at the Nasrul Hamid Bipu auditorium of DRU.

The Shipping Minister said, "Bangabandhu is not a person but an ideology and institution. We want to make Bangabandhu universal. We have to hold Bangabandhu above all controversies."

"Media had a good relationship with Bangabandhu. Journalists kept Bangabandhu's thoughts in hearts. Still we have to keep it up," he added.

Khalid further said, "Opponents of independence still exist. After '75, the Zia government prevented the publication of Bangabandhu's name in the newspapers. So, the news stories of protests against the Bangabandhu killing were not published in the press."

Former media advisor to the Prime Minister and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of Bangladesh Journal Shahjahan Sardar, General Secretary of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin and President of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Kuddus Afrad, among others, were present while DRU President Rafiqul Islam chaired and General Secretary Riaz Chowdhury moderated the programme.



















