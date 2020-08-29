Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
FFs monthly allowances in mobile from Oct

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The monthly honorarium of the freedom fighters will be given through mobile financial service (MFS) from October this year as the government has approved management information system for the services.
To ensure smooth operation of the MFS service for the freedom fighters, Liberation War Affairs Ministry has already given inputs of 1.60 lakh freedom fighters into the database out of total 1,91,800 enlisted war heroes. The information of the rests will be covered by September this year. The rest of the information will be covered by September this year.
As part of the digitization process of the ministry, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak jointly inaugurated 38 services at Paribahan Pool Bhaban in the capital on Thursday. Ministry's secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present at the programme.
State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the country has overcome the negative tag of corruption in global arena through leveraging technology in service delivery.
"The country has moved forward adopting technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and direct mentoring of ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy. The war against corruption will continue," Palak added.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the MyGov app on January 8, transforming all public services from electronic system to mobile-based solution under one platform, he said.


