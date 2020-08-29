Video
Waterlogging piles agony on Satkhira municipality residents

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

SATKHIRA, Aug 28: Incessant rainfall over the last few days and a poor drainage system have led to huge water stagnation in much of the Satkhira municipality, causing immense sufferings to its residents.
Seven of the nine wards in the municipality are under water posing various challenges to 30,000 residents of the area.
Most parts of Munjitpur, Razarbagan, Munshipara, Palashpol, Kamalnagar, Mathpara, Magura, Baddipur and other adjacent areas are under knee-deep water. Locals said that the town goes under water even after a little rain because of poor drainage system.
They also blamed unplanned construction, waste dumping and fish farming everywhere for the waterlogging.
Sayar canal is flowing through the district town but it has been filled up.
Residents of the district town say they are experiencing waterlogging for the last 7-8 years as the areas remain under water for three months a year.
The low-lying areas of the district have been submerged due to rainfall for the last several days. Communication systems in many areas have got disrupted as roads went under 2-3 feet water.
Locals demanded intervention of the deputy commissioner and municipality mayor to address the problem.
Aminul Haque Shantu, a resident of Munjirpur, said the areas stretching from Academy Mosque to Jebinnesa students' dormitory, Munshipara to Fakirmayar Bari and Chowdhury Bari to Kholartaly went under water due to incessant rains in the last few days. Ground floor rooms and kitchens were submerged. Many people have left the area.
"Locals have tried to remove the water manually but it is too tough for them due to excessive rainfall," he said. Besides, people have been going through immense sufferings due to dilapidated road conditions that went under water.
Satkhira Municipality Mayor Taskin Ahmed Chisti said: "This waterlogging situation has been created due to unplanned construction works and fish farming. The local administration is trying to address the issue."    -UNB


