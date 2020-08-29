24 more contract coronavirus





CHUADANGA: Some 20 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,208 here.

Chuadanga Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday morning.

The test results of 43 samples, sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital, came in hand in the morning where the 20 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.

Some 46 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 698 people have been recovered from the virus while 28 died of it in the district, the CS added.

The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19.

BHOLA: Four more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 650 here.









CS Office source confirmed the information on Friday morning.

A total of 5,292 test results, out of 5,293, came from PCR labs of Dhaka and Barishal where 650 samples were found positive for the virus and result of one sample yet to come.



At least 24 more people tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Chuadanga and Bhola, in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.CHUADANGA: Some 20 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,208 here.Chuadanga Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday morning.The test results of 43 samples, sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital, came in hand in the morning where the 20 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.Some 46 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.So far, 698 people have been recovered from the virus while 28 died of it in the district, the CS added.The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19.BHOLA: Four more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 650 here.CS Office source confirmed the information on Friday morning.A total of 5,292 test results, out of 5,293, came from PCR labs of Dhaka and Barishal where 650 samples were found positive for the virus and result of one sample yet to come.