9 minors drown in 6 dists





SATKHIRA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Halima, 5, daughter of Abdul Haque and, Tariqul, 5, son of Saiful Islam, residents of Joynagar Village under Kashimari Union in the upazila.

Kashimari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman SM Abdur Rauf said the minors inadvertently fell into a pond nearby their houses at around 2:30pm while playing beside it.

After searching, locals found and recovered their bodies from the pond, the UP chairman added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) Nazmul Huda confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: Two minor children drowned in the Kaptai Lake in Bijoynagar area of the district town on Tuesday.

Deceased Antar Chakma was the son of Mohan Chakma, and Arjyo Chakma, son of Milon Kanti Chakma of the area.

Local sources said Antar and Arjyo went missing while playing near the lake at noon.

Later, they were recovered from the lake conducting a rescue operation and taken to Rangamati Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

The hospital physician Dr Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Rokon Mia, 5, was the son of Haran Mia of Char Gorok Mondal Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rokon was playing at their courtyard in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his family members were unaware of it.

After searching, they found the floating body in the pond and recovered it.

Nawdanga UP Chairman Musabber Ali Musa confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Atwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Rupok Chandra Barman, 9, was the son of Barun Chandra Barman of Paltapara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Rupok drowned in a pond near their house while taking bath in it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Atwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Atwari PS OC Md Ijar Uddin confirmed the incident.

DOSHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Doshmina Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Israt, 11, was the daughter of Faruq Khandaker of Mardana Village under Betagi Sakinpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Israt went missing in the canal near Thakurer Haat area of the union in the afternoon while bathing in it.

Later, locals rescued her and took her to Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Anik Mitra declared Israt dead.

Betagi Sakinpur UP Chairman Md Mahibul Alam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Two minor boys drowned in a beel (water body) in Charghat Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Rahul, 5, was the son of Shafiqul Islam of Rawtha area in the upazila, and Mahim, 7, son of Mahabur Rahman of Baneshwar area in Puthia Upazila.

Local sources said the minor boys went missing in the beel in Rawtha area at noon while they were collecting water lily from there.

Later, the family members rescued them in the afternoon and took them to Charghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Charghat PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu confirmed the incident.



















Nine minor children drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Satkhira, Rangamati, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Patuakhali and Rajshahi, in four days.SATKHIRA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Halima, 5, daughter of Abdul Haque and, Tariqul, 5, son of Saiful Islam, residents of Joynagar Village under Kashimari Union in the upazila.Kashimari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman SM Abdur Rauf said the minors inadvertently fell into a pond nearby their houses at around 2:30pm while playing beside it.After searching, locals found and recovered their bodies from the pond, the UP chairman added.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) Nazmul Huda confirmed the incident.RANGAMATI: Two minor children drowned in the Kaptai Lake in Bijoynagar area of the district town on Tuesday.Deceased Antar Chakma was the son of Mohan Chakma, and Arjyo Chakma, son of Milon Kanti Chakma of the area.Local sources said Antar and Arjyo went missing while playing near the lake at noon.Later, they were recovered from the lake conducting a rescue operation and taken to Rangamati Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.The hospital physician Dr Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.Deceased Rokon Mia, 5, was the son of Haran Mia of Char Gorok Mondal Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.Local sources said Rokon was playing at their courtyard in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his family members were unaware of it.After searching, they found the floating body in the pond and recovered it.Nawdanga UP Chairman Musabber Ali Musa confirmed the incident.PANCHAGARH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Atwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.Deceased Rupok Chandra Barman, 9, was the son of Barun Chandra Barman of Paltapara Village in the upazila.Police sources said Rupok drowned in a pond near their house while taking bath in it.Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Atwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Atwari PS OC Md Ijar Uddin confirmed the incident.DOSHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Doshmina Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.Deceased Israt, 11, was the daughter of Faruq Khandaker of Mardana Village under Betagi Sakinpur Union in the upazila.Local sources said Israt went missing in the canal near Thakurer Haat area of the union in the afternoon while bathing in it.Later, locals rescued her and took her to Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Anik Mitra declared Israt dead.Betagi Sakinpur UP Chairman Md Mahibul Alam confirmed the incident.RAJSHAHI: Two minor boys drowned in a beel (water body) in Charghat Upazila of the district on Monday.Deceased Rahul, 5, was the son of Shafiqul Islam of Rawtha area in the upazila, and Mahim, 7, son of Mahabur Rahman of Baneshwar area in Puthia Upazila.Local sources said the minor boys went missing in the beel in Rawtha area at noon while they were collecting water lily from there.Later, the family members rescued them in the afternoon and took them to Charghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.Charghat PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu confirmed the incident.