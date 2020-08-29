Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:20 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Two to die, three jailed in two districts

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Two persons were sentenced to death and three others jailed to different terms in separate murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Rajshahi.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a person to death and three others to jail in different terms on the charge of killing a housewife in Kuliarchar.
The convicts are Md Abu Taher, son of Hajji Ishak Uddin, and Sirajul Islam, Mizanur Rahman and Zillur Rahman of Madhya Goboria Village in the upazila.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahman declared the verdict.
As per the prosecution, the convicts killed a housewife, named Jumala, over family feud on March 18, 2008.
A murder case was filed with Kuliarchar Police Station (PS) in this connection.
After investigation, police submitted charge-sheet against Md Abu Taher, Sirajul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Zillur Rahman and Mujibur Rahman.
Following this, Abu Taher was sentenced to death and fined Tk 1 lakh, while Sirajul Islam and Mizanur Rahman to life term imprisonment and Zillur Rahman to 10 years jail.  
Mujibur Rahman was acquitted from the case.  
RAJSHAHI: A court in the district has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife.
He was also fined Tk 20,000.
Judge of Rajshahi Crime Suppression Tribunal and Special District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Akbar Ali Sheikh pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.
The convict is Abdul Rahman of Tashopara Village in Mohanpur Upazila.
Police recovered the body of his wife Rashida Bibi, 45, from the pond next to their house on October 19, 2014.
Her brother Mansur Rahman filed a murder case with Mohanpur PS.
Maqbool Hossain Khan, the state's lawyer, said during the trial, it was proved in the court that on the night of October 18, 2014, accused Abdul Rahman killed his wife Rasheda Bibi hitting her on the head over family feud. He then dumped her body in the pond.
Following this, the court ordered him to be hanged and fined Tk 20,000 on Monday afternoon.
Accused Abdul Rahman was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers of Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura achieved bumper sugarcane production this year
24 more contract coronavirus
9 minors drown in 6 dists
Two to die, three jailed in two districts
13 found dead in eleven dists
Power generation from Kaptai Lake decreases for water shortage
Tree plantation programme going on in Pirojpur
Thakurgaon growers busy cultivating Aman paddy


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft