Two to die, three jailed in two districts





KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a person to death and three others to jail in different terms on the charge of killing a housewife in Kuliarchar.

The convicts are Md Abu Taher, son of Hajji Ishak Uddin, and Sirajul Islam, Mizanur Rahman and Zillur Rahman of Madhya Goboria Village in the upazila.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahman declared the verdict.

As per the prosecution, the convicts killed a housewife, named Jumala, over family feud on March 18, 2008.

A murder case was filed with Kuliarchar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted charge-sheet against Md Abu Taher, Sirajul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Zillur Rahman and Mujibur Rahman.

Following this, Abu Taher was sentenced to death and fined Tk 1 lakh, while Sirajul Islam and Mizanur Rahman to life term imprisonment and Zillur Rahman to 10 years jail.

Mujibur Rahman was acquitted from the case.

RAJSHAHI: A court in the district has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife.

He was also fined Tk 20,000.

Judge of Rajshahi Crime Suppression Tribunal and Special District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Akbar Ali Sheikh pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.

The convict is Abdul Rahman of Tashopara Village in Mohanpur Upazila.

Police recovered the body of his wife Rashida Bibi, 45, from the pond next to their house on October 19, 2014.

Her brother Mansur Rahman filed a murder case with Mohanpur PS.

Maqbool Hossain Khan, the state's lawyer, said during the trial, it was proved in the court that on the night of October 18, 2014, accused Abdul Rahman killed his wife Rasheda Bibi hitting her on the head over family feud. He then dumped her body in the pond.

Following this, the court ordered him to be hanged and fined Tk 20,000 on Monday afternoon.

Accused Abdul Rahman was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.



































