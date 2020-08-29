13 found dead in eleven dists





JOYPURHAT: Police recovered a man's hanging body from his father-in-law's house in Makul Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Zillur Rahman, 25, was the son of Noimuddin of Shibganj Upazila in Bogura.

Police said Zillur came to his father-in-law's house on Thursday afternoon. He was found hanging from a ceiling of a room on Friday morning.

The deceased's in-laws claimed Zillur might have committed suicide following quarrel with his wife.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Mansur Ahmed said police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BAGERHAT: Police recovered the body of a septuagenarian from Chitalmari Canal in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sukh Ranjan Rai, 70, a resident of Madarbari Village in the upazila.

Locals saw the floating body in Krishnanagar area in the canal at around 12pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Chitalmari PS OC Mir Shariful Haque said he might have fallen from a bridge on Wednesday night.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Two persons including an unidentified woman were found dead in separate incidents in Mehendiganj and Gournadi upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a woman from the Gazaria River in Mehendiganj Upazila on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 28, could not be known immediately.

Mehendiganj PS OC Abidur Rahaman said locals spotted the body in Darirchar Khazuria Launch Ghat area in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered a rickshaw-puller's body from a roadside ditch near Barthi High School in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Mamun Rarhi was a resident of Morakati Village in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

The deceased's brother Sohel Rana said Mamun had been missing for last seven days. Locals saw the body in the ditch at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body bore several injury marks, the police sources added.

BOGURA: Two persons including an unidentified man were found dead in separate incidents in Adamdighi and Sherpur upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a hotel staff from Santahar area in Adamdighi Upazila on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Shimul, 29, son of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Santahar Union in the upazila.

A colleague of Shimul saw his body when he went to awake him in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members suspect that he might have been murdered.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Santahar Police Outpost Abdul Wadud confirmed the incident adding that, police detained four co-workers of Shimul in this connection.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from Sherpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Sherpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Ashraful Islam said locals spotted the body lying beside the highway in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The man might have been hit by a car and died on the spot, the official added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A team of divers recovered the body of a woman from a canal in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon, five hours after her missing.

The deceased was identified as Hazra Begum, 55, wife of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Kashipur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Hazra went missing in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while she was feeding duck.

Later, a team of divers conducted search drive in two ponds and Ghagoa Canal, and recovered the body at around 5:30pm.

Fulbari PS SI Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a bus helper from the vehicle in Hajrapukur Dabtola area of the city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Moni Das, 22, son of Dilip Das, a resident of the area. He was the helper of a bus of 'RP Challenger'.

Police source said the bus was parked at a garage in Khanka Sharif Intersection four days ago.

Every night Moni used to sleep inside the bus.

Locals spotted the body in morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1pm and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shahmakhdum PS OC Saiful Islam Khan confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.

CHUADANGA: Police recovered the body of a physically-challenged boy from the Mathabhanga River in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Abul Bashar, 12, was the son of Abdul Momen of Kahpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abul Bashar went out of home on Wednesday morning, but did not return. Later, locals saw his floating body near Damurhuda Balur Ghat area about 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Damurhuda PS OC Abdul Khalek confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man in Shibaloy Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Locals saw the body beside a road at Boronggail Bazar at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Boronggail Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Basudev Sinha said no injury marks were found on the body.

The reason behind the death is still sketchy, the official added.

NOAKHALI: A man was found dead in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday morning two days after he went missing.

Deceased Khorshed Alam, 40, was a resident of Jahanabad Village under Chashirhat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Khorshed went out of the house on Tuesday. Since then, he remained missing.

Later, one Mohan of Porkora Village spotted the floating body in a beel in the morning when he went there to cut grass for cattle.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sonaimuri PS OC Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from Uttarbeel Dargahpara area in Atrai Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon, a day after he went missing.

Deceased Sohel Rana, 20, was the son of Jakaria of Urubaria Mahipur Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Police sources said Sohel Rana went missing in a river at Turukbaria Village of Manda Upazila in Naogaon on Tuesday while bathing in it. Later, locals saw the floating body about 12:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: The body of a fisherman was recovered from the Meghna River in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, two days after he went missing in a boat capsize.

Deceased Shafi Ullah was a resident of Sachra Village in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district.

The boatman Ibrahim said six fishermen were returning to the ghat in Bhasanchar area on Monday afternoon by the boat after fishing in the river. On the way, the boat capsized in the river after a tree of the charland fell on it.

All the fishermen, except Shafi Ullah, managed to swim ashore.

Later, locals spotted the floating body in the river in the morning and recovered it, he added.

Harun-Or-Rashid, Tazumuddin contingent commander of Bangladesh Coast Guard, confirmed the incident.



















