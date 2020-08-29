

Power generation from Kaptai Lake decreases for water shortage

KHPS control room sources said presently the water in the lake is two-foot less than the desired water level. But still electricity is being produced regularly.

Locals said such water crisis in the lake was not found during earlier rainy seasons.

KHPS Managing Engineer ATM Abduzzaher said it has not been raining in Chattogram Hill Tracts for a long time. So, water is not stored in the lake, rather using the reserve water, electricity is now being produced.

Admitting that the water level in the lake is falling at an alarming rate, he said that total five generators of the plant produce 240 megawatts of electricity daily. Due to the water shortage in the lake, generator no. 4 was closed, and limited power was being produced. But with the worsening of the situation, the generator no. 3 was also closed recently.

He also said, presently 118 megawatts of electricity are being produced by three generators daily. The electricity is being transmitted to the national grid.

A KHPS source said electricity is being produced at a very cheap rate here. Per unit production cost is Tk 0.25. But the production has fallen by a half.

If there is no rain in the coming days, then it is feared the production will fall further in future, the source added.

























