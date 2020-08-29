Tree plantation programme going on in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Aug 28: A year-long tree plantation programme is going on in the district, marking the Mujib Barsha-2020.

Many government offices, educational institutions, non-governmental, private, socio-cultural and youth organisations are taking part in it.

All the organisations are working together to reach the target of planting 2,53,025 saplings in the district.

Deputy Commissioner's Office, the office of the Superintend of Police and the upazila administrations are jointly coordinating the programme.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed said saplings are also being planted on all the union parishad premises here under the programme.





