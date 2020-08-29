Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:20 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Tree plantation programme going on in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Aug 28: A year-long tree plantation programme is going on in the district, marking the Mujib Barsha-2020.
Many government offices, educational institutions, non-governmental, private, socio-cultural and youth organisations are taking part in it.    
All the organisations are working together to reach the target of planting 2,53,025 saplings in the district.
Deputy Commissioner's Office, the office of the Superintend of Police and the upazila administrations are jointly coordinating the programme.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed said saplings are also being planted on all the union parishad premises here under the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers of Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura achieved bumper sugarcane production this year
24 more contract coronavirus
9 minors drown in 6 dists
Two to die, three jailed in two districts
13 found dead in eleven dists
Power generation from Kaptai Lake decreases for water shortage
Tree plantation programme going on in Pirojpur
Thakurgaon growers busy cultivating Aman paddy


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft