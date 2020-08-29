

Thakurgaon growers busy cultivating Aman paddy

Now, the farmers of 51 unions in the district including 21 unions in Sadar Upazila are fully engaged in planting Aman saplings.

Both male and female farmers are planting saplings together.

Meanwhile, due to raining for several days in June and July last, Aman seedbeds were damaged, creating a crisis of saplings in remote areas of the upazila.

Some are preparing their Aman fields amid scorching heat and rain; some are applying fertilisers; and some are making drains for irrigation or building room for keeping shallow machines.

Farmers are also happy that less irrigation is being required this year due to adequate raining.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Thakurgaon said this year's Aman farming target in Sadar Upazila is 35,840 hectares of land and 68,356 ha in the district. The last year's target was 60,310 ha in the district.

A recent visit to different areas found farmers busy planting Aman saplings.

A farmer Rafiqul Islam of Borogaon Village said he is planting BR-51 saplings in two acres of land this year, which is two-bigha more than the last year. He is doing so after getting good yield last year.

Another farmer Robin of Awliapur Union in Sadar Upazila said, "I am getting fair prices of the paddies. We are no longer counting losses like before."

Bijoy Roy of Kochubari Village in the union said, "We are cultivating Aman in more lands as we got fair price of Boro paddy. Earlier we would cultivate Boro or Aman in four to five bighas when prices of paddies were cheaper. This year, we have cultivated Aman in 12 to 15 bighas of land."

He also said, "Reducing the vegetable farming, we have increased paddy cultivation. Most of the local farmers are using the same farming strategy."

Montu Ram of Akcha Union in Sadar Upazila said, "Planting Aman sapling requires hard labour. Besides, the farming cost goes up if there is not enough raining. We hope that the cost will not rise this year due to sufficient raining."

He also said, "If we get subsidy for Aman farming like Boro, we will be more benefitted."

Deputy Director of Thakurgaon DAE Aftab Hossain said weather in this district, especially in Sadar Upazila, is favourable for paddy cultivation. Farmers are working in full swing, and it is raining too; so, the irrigation cost will reduce.

"We have instructed farmers for planting saplings in line. We are expecting bumper Aman yield," he added.





















THAKURGAON, Aug 28: Getting inspired by fair prices of Boro paddy, local farmers are busy cultivating this season's Aman paddy.Now, the farmers of 51 unions in the district including 21 unions in Sadar Upazila are fully engaged in planting Aman saplings.Both male and female farmers are planting saplings together.Meanwhile, due to raining for several days in June and July last, Aman seedbeds were damaged, creating a crisis of saplings in remote areas of the upazila.Some are preparing their Aman fields amid scorching heat and rain; some are applying fertilisers; and some are making drains for irrigation or building room for keeping shallow machines.Farmers are also happy that less irrigation is being required this year due to adequate raining.Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Thakurgaon said this year's Aman farming target in Sadar Upazila is 35,840 hectares of land and 68,356 ha in the district. The last year's target was 60,310 ha in the district.A recent visit to different areas found farmers busy planting Aman saplings.A farmer Rafiqul Islam of Borogaon Village said he is planting BR-51 saplings in two acres of land this year, which is two-bigha more than the last year. He is doing so after getting good yield last year.Another farmer Robin of Awliapur Union in Sadar Upazila said, "I am getting fair prices of the paddies. We are no longer counting losses like before."Bijoy Roy of Kochubari Village in the union said, "We are cultivating Aman in more lands as we got fair price of Boro paddy. Earlier we would cultivate Boro or Aman in four to five bighas when prices of paddies were cheaper. This year, we have cultivated Aman in 12 to 15 bighas of land."He also said, "Reducing the vegetable farming, we have increased paddy cultivation. Most of the local farmers are using the same farming strategy."Montu Ram of Akcha Union in Sadar Upazila said, "Planting Aman sapling requires hard labour. Besides, the farming cost goes up if there is not enough raining. We hope that the cost will not rise this year due to sufficient raining."He also said, "If we get subsidy for Aman farming like Boro, we will be more benefitted."Deputy Director of Thakurgaon DAE Aftab Hossain said weather in this district, especially in Sadar Upazila, is favourable for paddy cultivation. Farmers are working in full swing, and it is raining too; so, the irrigation cost will reduce."We have instructed farmers for planting saplings in line. We are expecting bumper Aman yield," he added.