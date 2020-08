FF Peara passes away

PIROJPUR, Aug 28: Abul Hasnat Khan Peara, freedom fighter (FF) and former general secretary of Nazirpur Upazila Awami League in the district, died at Khulna 250-Bed Hospital on Wednesday evening. He was 77.He was suffering from breathing complications for a long time.The FF was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.He left wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.