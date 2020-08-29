4 killed in road mishaps in two districts





BOGURA: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Zihad, 19, son of Sabdul, a resident of Sajapur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Azim Uddin said a truck hit a motorcycle in front of Banani Customs Office on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 2pm, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the truck was seized, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Monpura Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, 55, a resident of Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying Sufia in Bangla Bazar area on the DC Road in Uttar Sakuchia Union at around 12pm, leaving her seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed her to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sufia dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Rafizul Islam confirmed the incident.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Helal Uddin, 33, son of Zafar Khan, a resident of Dhamshur Village.

Eyewitnesses said a Mymensingh-bound truck hit a motorcycle in Kathali area in the morning, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Mohammad Main Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested the truck driver in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Habiba Khatun, 5, a kindergarten student of Tenthulia Government Primary School. She was the daughter of Monsur Ali of Nawdapara Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said a human hauler (locally known as Bhatbhati) hit Habiba in the morning while she was returning home after buying chocolates from a nearby shop, leaving her seriously injured.

She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Bagha Upazila Health Complex at around 11:30am.

Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.















