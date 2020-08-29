Man crushed under train in Pabna

PABNA, Aug 28: A man was crushed under a train in Ishwardi Upazila of the district when he was allegedly gossiping on rail lines.

The accident took place at Ishwardi Railway Junction at around 1pm on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 36, son of Amirul Mridha, a resident of Rooppur Futu Market area in the upazila. He was a truck driver by profession.

Local sources said he brought sands by his truck in Rail yard development and reform works.

Later, Billal were gossiping with two others on the rail line when accident occurred.

Two others managed to move from the rail line during the accident.

Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Railway Police Station Gopal Chandra confirmed the incident.























