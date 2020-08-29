Seven murdered in five dists





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A youth was killed, and two others were injured in a clash in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Delwar Hossain, 25, was the son of Hiron Mia, a resident of Tatarkandi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Hiron Mia and Jolil Mia were logged into a clash over land of their houses for long.

As a sequel to this, Jolil Mia along with his people attacked Delwar in the morning and stabbed him with sharp weapon.

Hearing the scream, Hiron Mia and one Ataur Rahman rushed there to rescue Delwar, but both of them received severe injuries.

Later, locals took the injured trio to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

But, Delwar died on the way to the hospital.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Mohsinul Kabir confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.

JAMALPUR: A woman and her minor son were murdered by her husband in Madarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Moslema Akhter Shikha, 32, and her son Tawfiq, 5.

Police, however, arrested Harun-or-Rashid Palash, husband of the woman, from the scene.

Gunaritola Union Parishad Member Akbar Ali said Harun was locked into an altercation with Shikha at their house in Gopalpur Village of the upazila at early hours over family feud.

At one stage of quarrel, Harun hit Shikha and his son Tawfiq with a heavy stick, leaving them dead on the spot.

Madarganj PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A woman was slaughtered allegedly by her ex-husband in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Ankhi Akhter, 26, was the daughter of Nazrul Islam of Baduri area in Bandar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Ankhi got married with Rubel of Kaikertek Mugarchar area under Mograpara Union in Sonargaon Upazila, six years back. They were blessed with a daughter. However, they separated from each other three months back over family feud.

Nipa Akhter of Bari Majlish area in Sonargaon Upazila said Ankhi and her ex-husband came to her house about 10am and told her that they would stay in the house for a while to settle the misunderstanding between them through discussing with each other.

She allowed them to stay in her room and went up the roof.

Later, she found the throat-slit body of Ankhi and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sonargaon PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.

BOGURA: Two persons including an elderly woman were killed in separate incidents in Shahjahanpur and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A youth was hacked to death by a group of miscreants in Shakpala area of Shahjahanpur Upazila on Tuesday night.

Deceased Nahid Hossain, 19, was the son of Jahidur Rahman of Fultala area. He was a sub-contractor.

Local sources said a group of miscreants hacked Nahid to death in Shakpala Paschim Graveyard area about 9:30pm. They allured him of providing loan for business.

Later, locals spotted the body and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shahjahanpur PS OC Ambar Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, another group of miscreants strangled an old woman to death in Madhya Dhawapara area of the district town on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Shamsun Nahar, 70, was the wife of late Golam Mostofa of the area.

Bogura Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Rezaul Karim Reza said the deceased's son Sohel Rana, 45, along with his family lives in the house. His wife and children went on an excursion recently.

The OC also said Sohel went to his office at Essential Drugs Company in Bogura on Monday morning. His mother was alone at the house. At that time, miscreants entered the house and strangled the old woman to death.

The OC added the miscreants started to loot the house. At that time, Sohel returned to house and sensing presence of the miscreants, he started to scream. As they tried to flee the scene, locals caught one Tairan Newaz, 35.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC also added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A young man was stabbed to death over a trifling matter at Bilbilas Bazaar under Sadar Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Shaon Khandaker, 25, was the son of Zakir Hossen Khandaker of the area, and a postgraduate student at Tongi Government College in Gazipur.

Locals said Shaon came home on the occasion of Eid. On Sunday night, one Rajib Raja, 24, son of Fayez Raja of Madanpura Village blinked torchlight on his eyes that annoyed Shaon. At that time, they quarrelled with each other while locals controlled the situation.

On Monday at 11am, Shaon was taking tea at Bilbilas Bazaar. At that time, Rajib came to the spot and stabbed Shaon with a sharp knife, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

Bauphal PS OC Mostafizur Rahman said they arrested Rajib and sent the body to Patuakhali Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was under process in this connection, the OC added.

















