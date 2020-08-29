

1,500-bigha croplands to remain unfarmed at Bagatipara for water-logging

Blocking the mouths of different canals and culverts, local influential people are raising different structures. As a result, water-logging triggered by heavy rain has been created in different areas.

About 26 localities under five unions and one municipality have been water-logged. These are Dayarampur Union's Hariar Beel, Hatigara Beel, Saridiar Beel, Hizli Dighipara Beel, Haat Gobindapur, Faguardiar Union's Haatdoul, Panchuria, Sanyalpara, Swaruppur, Bagatipara Sadar Union's Ziarkol, Bilgopalhati, Nurpur Malonchi, Kakfo, Shrirampur, Boropukuria, Khidromalonchi, Panka Union's Soloipara, Dhopar Beel, Jamnagar Union's Debnagar Sonar Beel, Bozrapur, Khamar Bozrapur, Chawk Banshbaria, Jalalpur, and Bagatipara Municipality's Noroigachha, Tunipara and Perabaria.

Water has remained standing in about 1,350-bigha low-lying lands in these areas.

Agriculture office sources said 262.5-bigha land is lying uncultivated in Dayarampur Union, 300-bigha in Faguardiar Union, 412.5-bigha in Bagatipara Sadar Union, 97.5-bigha in Panka Union, 127.5-bigha in Jamnagar Union, and 150-bigha in Bagatipara Municipality.

Different crops are grown in these three-crop lands. But, due to water-logging, these are yet to be cultivated in this season. There seems to be no way to drain out the stranded water from these lands.

Locals said unplanned pond digging has been going on in Bagatipara Upazila for the last several years. Though local administration through mobile court drives seized excavators and fined and punished offenders in different times, the pond digging is not stopped.

Besides, influential people have raised different establishments on these lands stopping the water flow through culvert. As a result, water from the beels cannot fall in river.

Victim farmers said they would cultivate Aman paddy, different pulses, pea, maize, and garlic in these beels. But due to the water-logging, they cannot do so in this season.

General Secretary of Jatiya Krishak Samity, district unit and inhabitant of Bagatipara Abdul Karim said this year's heavy rain inundated different areas of the upazila. Several houses were also inundated, and croplands and Aman seedbeds were damaged.

He pointed out that earlier three crops were cultivated in these lands per year. But, now it has remained off. Fish farming is going on in the dug ponds. Local influential have also occupied different canals.

He stressed the need for urgent linking of the canals with river for extracting the stranded water. If water passing system is not developed, the deluge will hamper Aman farming.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Momrez Ali said the total cultivable land in the upazila is 11,210 hectares. Of the total, 4,300 ha have been targeted for Aman cultivation this year. If the stranded water recedes from the lands quickly, Aman farming would be possible there.

He also said growing one crop instead of three crops in these lands sometimes is impacting the local agro-economy.

He informed that he is communicating with higher authorities so that steps can be taken to drain out the water from the lands and end the inundation.

























