SL to ban plastic goods imports













Plastic in Sri Lankan landfills is a major killer of elephants, with autopsies showing kilos of it in the stomachs of animals who died after rummaging at dumps.

Environment minister Mahinda Amaraweera told parliament legislation was being drafted to stop imports of plastic goods, including polythene, that end up in landfills. Officials said it would be introduced within months.

"Plastics are doing untold damage to our wildlife -- elephants, deer and other animals," Amaraweera told AFP shortly after his announcement.

