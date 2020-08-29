Coronavirus: Key updates





TRUMP PLEDGES TO 'CRUSH' CORONAVIRUS

US President Donald Trump pledges to "crush" the coronavirus pandemic with a vaccine by the end of the year, as he accepts the Republican nomination for a second term. He speaks as the United States, the world's worst-hit country, passes the milestone of 180,000 coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker.

MERKEL POINTS TO AUTUMN CHALLENGE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says coping with the coronavirus will become more challenging in the coming autumn and winter months, in her annual summer press conference. Germany has fared relatively well in its battle to contain the virus so far but like many other European countries has seen a new surge in cases in recent weeks.

PARIS WAKES UP TO MASKS

Outdoor mask-wearing becomes compulsory in Paris and near suburbs at 08:00 am on Friday as the government moves to stay a trend of mounting coronavirus infections. Non-compliance is punishable with a fine 135 euros ($160). However, authorities make a last-minute about-turn, exempting cyclists and joggers from the otherwise blanket outdoors obligation.

WHO TERMS FOR FACILITY

Wealthier countries that join the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine plan are being offered a new option to pick and choose which shots they get while reserving a right to receive their "full share" of doses, documents seen by Reuters show.

The change appears aimed at convincing governments which have negotiated their own bilateral deals securing experimental vaccines to also sign up for the global COVAX facility by Monday's deadline for submitting expressions of interest.

ARDERN MAKES OWN MASK

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday she was making her own face covering to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, raising the profile of a public health measure which will become mandatory across the country next week. -AFP

















