China builds 5G infra at Ladakh border





China is establishing 5G networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for better communication while preparations have been noticed near Demchok area since the first week of August, intelligence reports indicate.

Fresh construction has also been noticed at the Pangong Lake where Chinese troops continue to hold positions. New huts and sheds have come up even amid the talks for disengagement.

The India-China standoff is nearing four months after tensions broke out in early May.

Mobilisation of Chinese troops continue along LAC, promoting India to continue with the enhance troop deployment in Ladakh. Indian Army has increased its deployment by three times. The Army is all set to continue with the additional troops even in peak winter.

"The deployment will depend on constant reviews. Till there is no change in the situation the enhanced deployment will continue," said an Army official.

After the initial disengagement situation did not change as Chinese troops continued with their presence on the ridgeline of Pangong Lake. Even on the shore of the lake, pullback has been minimal as the Chinese have moved back from Finger 4 to 5 but expect India also to retreat. The mountain spurs jutting out into the lake are referred as fingers in military parlance. -HT























NEW DELHI, Aug 28: As the dialogue process to find a resolution to the India-China standoff lingers on, Chinese enhancement of infrastructure close to the friction points in Ladakh has further intensified, including the setting up of 5G network near Demchok and fresh constructions at the Pangong Lake.China is establishing 5G networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for better communication while preparations have been noticed near Demchok area since the first week of August, intelligence reports indicate.Fresh construction has also been noticed at the Pangong Lake where Chinese troops continue to hold positions. New huts and sheds have come up even amid the talks for disengagement.The India-China standoff is nearing four months after tensions broke out in early May.Mobilisation of Chinese troops continue along LAC, promoting India to continue with the enhance troop deployment in Ladakh. Indian Army has increased its deployment by three times. The Army is all set to continue with the additional troops even in peak winter."The deployment will depend on constant reviews. Till there is no change in the situation the enhanced deployment will continue," said an Army official.After the initial disengagement situation did not change as Chinese troops continued with their presence on the ridgeline of Pangong Lake. Even on the shore of the lake, pullback has been minimal as the Chinese have moved back from Finger 4 to 5 but expect India also to retreat. The mountain spurs jutting out into the lake are referred as fingers in military parlance. -HT