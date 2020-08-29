Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:18 PM
latest Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1      
Home Foreign News

China builds 5G infra at Ladakh border

It constructs new building at Pangong Lake

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: As the dialogue process to find a resolution to the India-China standoff lingers on, Chinese enhancement of infrastructure close to the friction points in Ladakh has further intensified, including the setting up of 5G network near Demchok and fresh constructions at the Pangong Lake.
China is establishing 5G networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for better communication while preparations have been noticed near Demchok area since the first week of August, intelligence reports indicate.
Fresh construction has also been noticed at the Pangong Lake where Chinese troops continue to hold positions. New huts and sheds have come up even amid the talks for disengagement.
The India-China standoff is nearing four months after tensions broke out in early May.
Mobilisation of Chinese troops continue along LAC, promoting India to continue with the enhance troop deployment in Ladakh. Indian Army has increased its deployment by three times. The Army is all set to continue with the additional troops even in peak    winter.
"The deployment will depend on constant reviews. Till there is no change in the situation the enhanced deployment will continue," said an Army official.
After the initial disengagement situation did not change as Chinese troops continued with their presence on the ridgeline of Pangong Lake. Even on the shore of the lake, pullback has been minimal as the Chinese have moved back from Finger 4 to 5 but expect India also to retreat. The mountain spurs jutting out into the lake are referred as fingers in military parlance.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SL to ban plastic goods imports
Australia ‘to repatriate’ gunman
Delhi police ‘guilty of abuses’
‘I want to vote’: Myanmar’s Muslims, Hindus sidelined in Nov election
Trump or Biden? China expects no favours either way
Coronavirus: Key updates
South China Sea row boils
Taiwan unveils F-16 hub as China tensions build


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft