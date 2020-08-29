Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:18 PM
latest Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1      
Home News

Covid risk to school children is ‘tiny’: Study

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Covid risk to school children is ‘tiny’: Study

Covid risk to school children is ‘tiny’: Study

LONDON, Aug 28: Parents should be "reassured" Covid-19 has not caused the deaths of any otherwise healthy schoolchildren in the UK, researchers say.
Children's risk of needing hospital treatment for coronavirus is "tiny" and critical care "even tinier", they say.
However, black children, those who are obese and very young babies have a slightly higher risk.
The BMJ study looked at 651 children with coronavirus in hospitals in England, Wales and Scotland.
It covers two-thirds of all children's admissions in the UK due to Covid-19 between January and July and confirms what is already known about the minimal effects of the virus on children.
A "strikingly low" 1% of these 651 children and young people - six in total - had died in hospital with Covid-19 compared with 27% across all other age groups, the study found.
Eighteen per cent of the children needed intensive care.
And the six who had died had had "profound" underlying health conditions that had often been complex and themselves life-limiting.
Children with such conditions remained vulnerable to the virus and must take precautions, the researchers said.
But for others, the risk was extremely low."There have been no deaths in otherwise healthy school-age children," said study author Prof Calum Semple, from the University of Liverpool.
"There is no direct harm from children going back to school," he added.
Co-author Dr Olivia Swann, from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, in Edinburgh, said she hoped the findings would be "extremely reassuring for parents across the UK".
The most common symptoms in children admitted to hospital were a fever, cough, nausea or vomiting and shortness of breath.
Older children were more likely to have stomach pain, headache and a sore throat.
Of the 651 children in the study, 42% had an underlying health condition - the most common ones being illnesses affecting the brain and nervous system (11%), cancer (8%) and asthma (7%).
But having asthma - unlike being obese - had not made the children more likely to need intensive care.
Of the children studied, 52 were also diagnosed with a multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus, with the first case seen by doctors in mid-March.
These children - none of whom died - were more likely than the others to be older, about 10, and from ethnic minorities.
And they were five times more likely to be admitted to intensive care, where they responded well to treatment.
Based on their study, the definition of this syndrome could now be broadened to include symptoms such as fatigue, headache, sore throat and muscle pain, the researchers said, on top of the symptoms already listed by the World Health Organization.
Dr Liz Whittaker, of Imperial College London, said the findings echoed other studies of Covid-19 in children.
"Very low numbers of children have been admitted to critical care and the researchers reported a very low death rate - particularly in comparison to adults but also in comparison to the death rate due to other infections, influenza, chicken pox, meningitis, group-A-strep[tococcus] sepsis etc, and other causes of childhood death - for example, road traffic accidents," she said.
The fact black children were more commonly affected by the very rare inflammatory syndrome "reflects the higher incidence of coronavirus infection in these communities", Dr Whittaker added.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World’s biggest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal
Obesity ‘increases risk of dying by 50pc from C-19’
Covid risk to school children is ‘tiny’: Study
We’re victims of conspiracy, says Samrat’s wife
Arrest warrant issued on Banga League’s Shawkat
Coast Guard rescues 20 fishermen
Monthly development coordination and law and order meeting of the Satkania Upazila Parishad of Chattogram
Womenfolk earning livelihood through fish, vegetables farming


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft