Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:18 PM
We’re victims of conspiracy, says Samrat’s wife

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Expelled Juba League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat's wife on Thursday claimed they are "victims of conspiracy".
During an interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Samrat's wife Sharmin Chowdhury said Samrat and her family were the victims of conspiracywhile she didn't disclose anything else about the people involved in the conspiracy.
An ACC team led by its deputy director Md Jahangir Alam interrogated Samrat's wife Sharmin Chowdhury and her brother Farid Ahmed Chowdhury at their interrogation cell over alleged accumulation of illegal wealth, ACC secretary M Dilwar Bakth told reporters.
He said that the commission was trying to detect the people behind Samart.
Emerging from interrogation, Sharmin told reporters that Samrat and her family were a victim of conspiracy.
Earlier on 25, the Jahangir Alam interrogated Samrat at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on charge of accumulating illegal wealth.
On November 12, 2019, the commission filed a case against Samrat on charge of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 2.94 crore.
The Rapid Action Battalion on October 6, 2019, arrested Samrat, the then president of Dhaka South Juba League, and his close aide Arman, also vice-president of the same unit, from Cumilla.
Samrat came under the spotlight after RAB busted his illegal casino business at different sports clubs in the capital. Both the accused were expelled from the Juba League following their arrest.
After arrest, Samrat was brought to Dhaka, and the RAB conducted operations at different establishments where the Juba League leader either lived or carried out political and business activities.
On September 30, 2019, the commission launched inquiries to detect the illegal wealth of the people involved in unauthorised casino operations and other illegal businesses.


