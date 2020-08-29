Arrest warrant issued on Banga League’s Shawkat





Shawkat was recently granted bail in a case of extortion of Tk 60 crore by showing a fake medical certificate to the court through forgery. This time, the court issued an arrest warrant against Shawkat in another case demanding Tk 57 crore by forging the signatures of Ekushey Padak awarded Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP Family and Board of Trustees of the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS).

Metropolitan Magistrate M Tofazzal Hossain of the CMM Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon issued the warrant against Shawkat, by following an investigation report of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

























