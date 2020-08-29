Coast Guard rescues 20 fishermen

Bangladesh Coast Guard has rescued a fishing boat with 20 fishermen while patrolling the Bay of Bengal, said a press release.

Coast Guard ship 'Sonadia' rescued the fishing boat around 5:00pm on Wednesday.

The boat had been floating in the Bay of Bengal for four days after its radar failed 11.6 nautical miles away from Kutubdia lighthouse.

The coast guard rescued the fishermen with their boat 'MV Raihan' and brought them back to Kutubdia Coast Guard Station. The rescued fishermen said they went to sea from Cox's Bazar on August 23 for fishing, but they lost control of the boat when its radar broke.







