

PMS and combating its symptoms

Statics show that approximately 90per cent of women of childbearing age experience the regular symptoms of PMS each month, which include both emotional and physical symptoms. However, another 5per cent of women suffer from a severe form of PMS called premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and this can result in very exhausting mood disorder. Nevertheless, most women are not fully or are partially aware of this very common condition. It is crucial to explore what is PMS and what we can do to combat the common symptoms.

PMS is primarily caused by the fluctuations in female sex as well as pituitary hormones and the brain chemical serotonin can play a major role in the oscillating mood swings. A clinical assistant professor at Drexel University says that"PMS can get worse as women ages and the biggest misconception is that someone can control her symptoms." These common symptoms such as bloated tummy and muscle aches can begin at the beginning of a woman's menstrual cycle and usually lasts until her flow begins. Mood swings and irritability are common emotional PMS symptoms and some women experience difficulties in having sound sleep. However, most women have their go-to period and PMS hacks but there is no actual foolproof remedy.









Well-planned and comforting precautions can largely help to alleviate the pain experienced because of PMS. It is highly recommended by the doctors to eat healthy when the PMS begins. Consuming foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables can be very helpful and one needs to increase the intake of vitamin D.Again, we need to avoid caffeine, salt, and any kind of food that contains a great amount of refined sugar. According to gynecologists, smoking can worsen the symptoms of PMS so one needs to stop smoking if she wants to alleviate the pain and irritability.

Staying active can be very beneficial during this time and can reduce the constant mood swings. Exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling, or any form of free-hand exercise can keep the heart rate going and lessen the symptoms. Some of us may be left anxious due to PMS so cultivating the habit of practicing breathing exercises or meditation can bring some much-needed relief. It is very normal to have cravings for unhealthy snacks during this time. However, we need to keep our cravings in check as this can lead to weight gain as well as stomach bloating. If PMS symptoms worsen or are felt very uncomfortable, one should not delay to consult with a doctor or seek help. We need to be very conscious about our menstrual health and hygiene as being indifferent towards it can lead to various menstrual health disorders.

It is a matter of great regret that menstruation is still treated as a taboo in many social contexts of Bangladesh. Many women do not feel comfortable talkingabout their menstrual health and are not much concerned regarding their menstrual hygiene as well as PMS. The period is a very natural occurring and we should not feel shy to talk about it. Rather we all should work collectively to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene and eradicate the stigma that has been associated with menstruation.

Written by Ayman Anika is a student of Daffodil International University in Literature & Language Department. Cramps, bloating, mood swings, and food craving are the common signs of PMS (premenstrual syndrome) and these signs indicate that your period is approaching. I usually crave chocolate chip cookies or other sugary snacks and burst into tears after watching a cute cat or other pet videos.Statics show that approximately 90per cent of women of childbearing age experience the regular symptoms of PMS each month, which include both emotional and physical symptoms. However, another 5per cent of women suffer from a severe form of PMS called premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and this can result in very exhausting mood disorder. Nevertheless, most women are not fully or are partially aware of this very common condition. It is crucial to explore what is PMS and what we can do to combat the common symptoms.PMS is primarily caused by the fluctuations in female sex as well as pituitary hormones and the brain chemical serotonin can play a major role in the oscillating mood swings. A clinical assistant professor at Drexel University says that"PMS can get worse as women ages and the biggest misconception is that someone can control her symptoms." These common symptoms such as bloated tummy and muscle aches can begin at the beginning of a woman's menstrual cycle and usually lasts until her flow begins. Mood swings and irritability are common emotional PMS symptoms and some women experience difficulties in having sound sleep. However, most women have their go-to period and PMS hacks but there is no actual foolproof remedy.Well-planned and comforting precautions can largely help to alleviate the pain experienced because of PMS. It is highly recommended by the doctors to eat healthy when the PMS begins. Consuming foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables can be very helpful and one needs to increase the intake of vitamin D.Again, we need to avoid caffeine, salt, and any kind of food that contains a great amount of refined sugar. According to gynecologists, smoking can worsen the symptoms of PMS so one needs to stop smoking if she wants to alleviate the pain and irritability.Staying active can be very beneficial during this time and can reduce the constant mood swings. Exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling, or any form of free-hand exercise can keep the heart rate going and lessen the symptoms. Some of us may be left anxious due to PMS so cultivating the habit of practicing breathing exercises or meditation can bring some much-needed relief. It is very normal to have cravings for unhealthy snacks during this time. However, we need to keep our cravings in check as this can lead to weight gain as well as stomach bloating. If PMS symptoms worsen or are felt very uncomfortable, one should not delay to consult with a doctor or seek help. We need to be very conscious about our menstrual health and hygiene as being indifferent towards it can lead to various menstrual health disorders.It is a matter of great regret that menstruation is still treated as a taboo in many social contexts of Bangladesh. Many women do not feel comfortable talkingabout their menstrual health and are not much concerned regarding their menstrual hygiene as well as PMS. The period is a very natural occurring and we should not feel shy to talk about it. Rather we all should work collectively to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene and eradicate the stigma that has been associated with menstruation.Written by Ayman Anika is a student of Daffodil International University in Literature & Language Department.