

Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu

She is now the Managing Director of Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited and director of Myone Electronics Industries Limited.

She is married to M A Razzak Khan, also a person, successful in his life and entrepreneur. Mr Razzak is the chairman of Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited and together with her wife Dilruba Tanu's shrewd brain; she made it a successful venture.

She completed her bachelor and masters' degree in Pharmacy department from the University of Development Alternative (UODA). Her subject is different but now she is holding an important role in Minister Company.

In the situation of pandemic its really heard for women's entrepreneur to keep their business sustainable. Dilruba Tanu however managed it with her astute leadership to keep the things going.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, she shared the thing to how she is managing everything in this pandemic time.

"The main problem we faced in the Corona situation is that all our showrooms across the country are closed. Due to which our business came to a standstill. For this, only a limited number of online sales were possible. Moreover, due to the Corona situation, the purchasing power of everyone, especially the middle class, lower-middle-class, and lower class, has decreased a lot. Retail and medium traders are having a difficult time because no one has been able to do business for the last three months due to the lockdown. For all these reasons, sales did not turn out as expected during Eid-ul-Azha, which is considered the season for selling refrigerators and has achieved about fifty percent of our sales target. But we are slowly getting rid of all the problems now. I would like to mention a person's name, without him this wouldn't be possible to tackle this hard time. He is none other than Mr. MA Razzak Khan Raj who is the Chairman of Minister MyOne Group. By the guidance and timely decision of him, we have been able to cope with the difficult times quite well," she said.

From her experience to deal with the things, she said, the public-private cooperation is key in overcoming the tough time.

"I think Public-Private Cooperation will be the key. The fight against COVID-19 will require an unprecedented level of coordination between the public and private at the local and international levels. We were unable to cope with the first shock because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, through the combined efforts of all, following the rules of health, we have been able to come out of crisis slowly," she remarked.

She stressed upon the requirements of coming up with new idea to tackle the situation.

"All I can say is that we all have to work together in unison, but to do this we have to keep in mind that social distancing is desirable. And nothing is permanent in this fast-paced life. Everything is changing, we need to reshape our sales and marketing to adapt to the current market. Buying and selling online is a new door and Covid-19 has opened it up for us. And to cope up with this, our company also has taken several measures and we reshape our website into a dedicated ecommerce website. With the help of this online marketing and home delivery service, we can surely turnaround from this situation," she said, adding that one can also seek inspiration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been working hard and keep the country in good shape amid the pandemic.

"I want to mention one thing and that is, the Honorable Prime Minister is a role model for all women. Every day she continues to supervise all kinds of work from Ganobhaban. She has always used mask gloves and prove that if you have the will power, you can work for the country even in this pandemic."

Even though the Bangladesh readymade garments (RMG) sector hard by the coronavirus, she believes Government's astute decision kept it good stead still.

"Till now, the Bangladesh readymade garments (RMG) industry has received work order cancellations in a large amount. So, around 2 million workers in the industry will be affected by it. As in lockdown, everything came to in a standstill, the business sector has to face tremendous pressure to be turned around, especially the small and medium entrepreneurs who may face the biggest challenge in this situation. Our electronics industry also faced problems due to a lack of sales during this pandemic. It's a bitter truth that every sector is facing problems but it is a ray of hope that our Gov. Take some effective measures to boost the business sector and I hope we all will overcome the situation," she pointed out.























