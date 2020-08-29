Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:17 PM
latest Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1      
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Hasina Ansar

Hasina Ansar

Hasina Ansar is a Women Entrepreneur Culinary and Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Cooking is her passion. She is also chairman of Tourism Explore Association Women's Standing Committee.


Chicken Potato Kabab
Ingredients:
Chicken boneless boiled & shredded - 500 gm
Boiled potato - 350 gm.
Whole spices powder  - 1 tsp
Salt - to test
Cumin seeds - 1 tbsp
White pepper powder
Soy sauce -1 tbsp
Black pepper powder - 1/2 tsp
Garlic paste  - 1 tbsp
Green chilies - 3/4
Recipe

Recipe

Coriander (handful)
Mint leaves handful
Egg - 1 piece
Breadcrumbs - 1 cup
Oil for frying

Method:
1. In bowl, add boiled potatoes and mash it.
2. Add chicken boneless, Chicken powder, whole spice powder,  salt,  Cumin seeds,  white pepper powder, soy sauce,  black pepper powder,  garlic pest,  green chillies, coriander,  mint  leaves mix well to combine and refrigerate for  20 min.
3. Take mixture 11/12 patty / kabab.
4. Dip in beaten egg and coat in breadcrumbs.
5. In frying pan, add oil and kabab fry until golden brown.     



Badshahi Chicken Biryani

Recipe

Recipe

Ingredients:
Chicken - 1/2 kg
Onion - 2(fried& choppe)
Oil- 1/2 cup
Yogurt - 1 cup
Ginger garlic pest- 1 tbsp
Salt -to tast
Red chilli powder  - 1+1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
Cumin -1 tsp
Nutmeg powder - 1/4 tsp & Mace powder 1/4 tsp

Garam masala:
Black cardamom -1      
Star anise - 1 piece
Cloves 5/6 pieces
Green cardamom 2/3pieces
Black pepper  - 10/12
Almond 1 tbsp
Pistachios - 1 tbsp

Rice ingredients:
Rice1/2 kg (Boiled)
Flame
Kewra essence some droops
Milk 1/4 cup
Green coriander -1 tbsp
Mint -1 tbsp
Lemon juice
Yellow Colour

Method:
1. Take a large bowl and add yogurt, ginger, garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder,  cinnamon, black cardamom, star anise,  cloves, black pepper, green masala powder, almond, pistachios, fried onion & mix it well & then add chicken and mix it well.
2. After that add oil and then mix it well. Cover it and rest it for 1 hour.
3. Now take a pot and add green coriander, mint, and lemon juice add boiled rice and also add milk.
4. Now add some milk into yellow color and mix it well, then spinkle on rice.




5. Then sprinkle some drops of kewra essence.
6. Cover it with lid and cook it for 5 min.
7. Use Very low flame and cook it for 40 min.
After that your Mughlai chicken biryani/ Badshahi Chicken Biryani is ready.               



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Daraz organizes 6th anniversary campaign
Special discount for Deshidosh founding anniversary
Public Speaking during C-19
Hair care in pandemic period
Stay active while on vacation
Sarah Resort offers monsoon full board package this August
The Westin Dhaka introduces contact-less buffet


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft