Hasina Ansar is a Women Entrepreneur Culinary and Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Cooking is her passion. She is also chairman of Tourism Explore Association Women's Standing Committee.
Chicken Potato Kabab
Ingredients:
Chicken boneless boiled & shredded - 500 gm
Boiled potato - 350 gm.
Whole spices powder - 1 tsp
Salt - to test
Cumin seeds - 1 tbsp
White pepper powder
Soy sauce -1 tbsp
Black pepper powder - 1/2 tsp
Garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Green chilies - 3/4
Coriander (handful)
Mint leaves handful
Egg - 1 piece
Breadcrumbs - 1 cup
Oil for frying
Method:
1. In bowl, add boiled potatoes and mash it.
2. Add chicken boneless, Chicken powder, whole spice powder, salt, Cumin seeds, white pepper powder, soy sauce, black pepper powder, garlic pest, green chillies, coriander, mint leaves mix well to combine and refrigerate for 20 min.
3. Take mixture 11/12 patty / kabab.
4. Dip in beaten egg and coat in breadcrumbs.
5. In frying pan, add oil and kabab fry until golden brown.
Badshahi Chicken Biryani
Ingredients:
Chicken - 1/2 kg
Onion - 2(fried& choppe)
Oil- 1/2 cup
Yogurt - 1 cup
Ginger garlic pest- 1 tbsp
Salt -to tast
Red chilli powder - 1+1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
Cumin -1 tsp
Nutmeg powder - 1/4 tsp & Mace powder 1/4 tsp
Garam masala:
Black cardamom -1
Star anise - 1 piece
Cloves 5/6 pieces
Green cardamom 2/3pieces
Black pepper - 10/12
Almond 1 tbsp
Pistachios - 1 tbsp
Rice ingredients:
Rice1/2 kg (Boiled)
Flame
Kewra essence some droops
Milk 1/4 cup
Green coriander -1 tbsp
Mint -1 tbsp
Lemon juice
Yellow Colour
Method:
1. Take a large bowl and add yogurt, ginger, garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, cinnamon, black cardamom, star anise, cloves, black pepper, green masala powder, almond, pistachios, fried onion & mix it well & then add chicken and mix it well.
2. After that add oil and then mix it well. Cover it and rest it for 1 hour.
3. Now take a pot and add green coriander, mint, and lemon juice add boiled rice and also add milk.
4. Now add some milk into yellow color and mix it well, then spinkle on rice.
5. Then sprinkle some drops of kewra essence.
6. Cover it with lid and cook it for 5 min.
7. Use Very low flame and cook it for 40 min.
After that your Mughlai chicken biryani/ Badshahi Chicken Biryani is ready.