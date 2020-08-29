

Hasina Ansar





Chicken Potato Kabab

Ingredients:

Chicken boneless boiled & shredded - 500 gm

Boiled potato - 350 gm.

Whole spices powder - 1 tsp

Salt - to test

Cumin seeds - 1 tbsp

White pepper powder

Soy sauce -1 tbsp

Black pepper powder - 1/2 tsp

Garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Green chilies - 3/4

Recipe

Mint leaves handful

Egg - 1 piece

Breadcrumbs - 1 cup

Oil for frying



Method:

1. In bowl, add boiled potatoes and mash it.

2. Add chicken boneless, Chicken powder, whole spice powder, salt, Cumin seeds, white pepper powder, soy sauce, black pepper powder, garlic pest, green chillies, coriander, mint leaves mix well to combine and refrigerate for 20 min.

3. Take mixture 11/12 patty / kabab.

4. Dip in beaten egg and coat in breadcrumbs.

5. In frying pan, add oil and kabab fry until golden brown.







Badshahi Chicken Biryani



Recipe

Chicken - 1/2 kg

Onion - 2(fried& choppe)

Oil- 1/2 cup

Yogurt - 1 cup

Ginger garlic pest- 1 tbsp

Salt -to tast

Red chilli powder - 1+1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp

Cumin -1 tsp

Nutmeg powder - 1/4 tsp & Mace powder 1/4 tsp



Garam masala:

Black cardamom -1

Star anise - 1 piece

Cloves 5/6 pieces

Green cardamom 2/3pieces

Black pepper - 10/12

Almond 1 tbsp

Pistachios - 1 tbsp



Rice ingredients:

Rice1/2 kg (Boiled)

Flame

Kewra essence some droops

Milk 1/4 cup

Green coriander -1 tbsp

Mint -1 tbsp

Lemon juice

Yellow Colour



Method:

1. Take a large bowl and add yogurt, ginger, garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, cinnamon, black cardamom, star anise, cloves, black pepper, green masala powder, almond, pistachios, fried onion & mix it well & then add chicken and mix it well.

2. After that add oil and then mix it well. Cover it and rest it for 1 hour.

3. Now take a pot and add green coriander, mint, and lemon juice add boiled rice and also add milk.

4. Now add some milk into yellow color and mix it well, then spinkle on rice.









5. Then sprinkle some drops of kewra essence.

6. Cover it with lid and cook it for 5 min.

7. Use Very low flame and cook it for 40 min.

Hasina Ansar is a Women Entrepreneur Culinary and Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Cooking is her passion. She is also chairman of Tourism Explore Association Women's Standing Committee.