

Daraz organizes 6th anniversary campaign

The anniversary campaign was inaugurated through a Digital Press Conference on 26th August at 5.00 PM from the official Facebook page of Prothom Alo.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited (daraz.com.bd) Syed Mostahidal Hoq said "Daraz has been successfully serving the customers of Bangladesh for the last 6 years. We are sincerely grateful to those who have been with Daraz for such a long time. Because of the unlimited enthusiasm of our esteemed partners, sellers and endless love of our customers - we have been able to achieve this height of success. We hope to pass thousands of years with our beloved customers' faith in us. Thank you Bangladesh!"

















Daraz Bangladesh- a concern of Alibaba Group and country's largest e-commerce platform has planned a grand celebration to mark their six years of operation. To celebrate this milestone, Daraz (daraz.com.bd) has organised the 6th Anniversary Campaign with the #ThankYouBangladesh slogan, especially dedicated to their customers for their round-the-clock support all these years and to spread happiness nationwide. The online festival will run from 30th August to 7th September. The co-sponsors of the event are Realme Bangladesh, Vision Electronics, Dabur Bangladesh, Studio X and Apex and the Media partners are Somoy Television, Kalerkontho, BD 24 Live, Ice Today and Spice FM. The 6th Anniversary campaign will feature huge discounts alongside with Double Taka Voucher, 6 TK Deals, Brand 50per cent Discount voucher, Mystery Box, Mission MI6, Share and Win contest, DFG Clash Royale Tournament, Daily Flash sales and other exciting offers.The anniversary campaign was inaugurated through a Digital Press Conference on 26th August at 5.00 PM from the official Facebook page of Prothom Alo.Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited (daraz.com.bd) Syed Mostahidal Hoq said "Daraz has been successfully serving the customers of Bangladesh for the last 6 years. We are sincerely grateful to those who have been with Daraz for such a long time. Because of the unlimited enthusiasm of our esteemed partners, sellers and endless love of our customers - we have been able to achieve this height of success. We hope to pass thousands of years with our beloved customers' faith in us. Thank you Bangladesh!"