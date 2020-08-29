Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:17 PM
latest Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1      
Home Life & Style

Daraz organizes 6th anniversary campaign

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Life & Style Desk

Daraz organizes 6th anniversary campaign

Daraz organizes 6th anniversary campaign

Daraz Bangladesh- a concern of Alibaba Group and country's largest e-commerce platform has planned a grand celebration to mark their six years of operation. To celebrate this milestone, Daraz (daraz.com.bd) has organised the 6th Anniversary Campaign with the #ThankYouBangladesh slogan, especially dedicated to their customers for their round-the-clock support all these years and to spread happiness nationwide. The online festival will run from 30th August to 7th September. The co-sponsors of the event are Realme Bangladesh, Vision Electronics, Dabur Bangladesh, Studio X and Apex and the Media partners are Somoy Television, Kalerkontho, BD 24 Live, Ice Today and Spice FM. The 6th Anniversary campaign will feature huge discounts alongside with Double Taka Voucher, 6 TK Deals, Brand 50per cent Discount voucher, Mystery Box, Mission MI6, Share and Win contest, DFG Clash Royale Tournament, Daily Flash sales and other exciting offers.
 The anniversary campaign was inaugurated through a Digital Press Conference on 26th August at 5.00 PM from the official Facebook page of Prothom Alo.
Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited (daraz.com.bd) Syed Mostahidal Hoq said "Daraz has been successfully serving the customers of Bangladesh for the last 6 years. We are sincerely grateful to those who have been with Daraz for such a long time. Because of the unlimited enthusiasm of our esteemed partners, sellers and endless love of our customers - we have been able to achieve this height of success. We hope to pass thousands of years with our beloved customers' faith in us. Thank you Bangladesh!"










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Daraz organizes 6th anniversary campaign
Special discount for Deshidosh founding anniversary
Public Speaking during C-19
Hair care in pandemic period
Stay active while on vacation
Sarah Resort offers monsoon full board package this August
The Westin Dhaka introduces contact-less buffet


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft