Special discount for Deshidosh founding anniversary

Saturday, 29 August, 2020
Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Country's leading fashion house Deshidosh has completed its 11 years journey to the Bangladesh's fashion industry on August 20 this year. The house that began its activities in 2009, has come up with a plan to give a special discount up to 50 per cent in all its products to mark its founding anniversary.
The fashion house expressed its humble respect and gratitude to all the well-wishers and patrons. In addition, special discounts of up to 10 per cent -50per cent will be given to the esteemed customers in all products.
The offer will run until September 10.  The customers can avail this offer in Desidosh's Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka and Gulshan, Chittagong, Sylhet and Bogra outlets. At this discount customers can buy clothes and other products of your choice at relatively low prices. By the love of the customers and well-wishers, Deshidosh has spread to different parts of the country. At present, it has 10 fashion houses -- Nipun, Kay Kraft, Anjans, Rang Bangladesh, Banglar Mela, Sadakalo, Bibiana, Desal, Nagardola and Srishti - members of Desidash-who are their members. Their aim is to develop and prosper the weaving, handicraft and weaving industries of this country by giving priority to the indigenous culture.
Desidash has grown in size with the support and patronage of fans spread across the country. At present, it has 5 outlets, 2 in Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet and Bogra.
At Deshidosh, the customers are getting all the products of the 10 fashion houses also.
However at this discount festival, customers will get exclusive every fashion product at Desidash outlets. There is also huge stock of clothing, accessories, jewelry, home textiles, gift items and others.


