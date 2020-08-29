Public Speaking during C-19

Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Life Style Desk

Public Speaking is an act most people love and fear. According to Google Ads, from June 2019 to July 2020, there was an average of 90500 searches per day on Google about public speaking worldwide.
The inherent self-consciousness is what makes people petrified to speak in public. I reached out to an undergraduate student at a prominent private university in Bangladesh as I wanted to examine the possible causes behind such behavior. Her response was shocking, "I have been picked on because of my pronunciation and accent after my first presentation at the university. From that time on I've always felt apprehensive about delivering a speech."
I am a member of an organization "Toastmasters International" which empowers people with the key skill of communication. It is a platform that encourages peer to peer learning through various programs such as Dynamic Leadership, Effective Coaching, Engaging Humor, Innovative Planning, Presentation Mastery, Visionary Communication, and so on. These educational programs are designed to build 300 unique competencies, such as leadership, strategic planning, communication, etc., that can come in handy in real life.
Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Toastmasters meetings were in-person, but now they are completely online. As social distancing is keeping us apart, technology is bringing us closer. In fact, the frequency of our meetings has drastically increased, thanks to zoom meetings! "Since the inception of the Gulshan Toastmasters club in 2019, there were about 16 educational sessions, but during this pandemic, the club has conducted 20 educational meetings in 3 months," says Nazrul Islam, joint director of Bangladesh Central Bank and the Immediate Past President of Gulshan Toastmasters Club. It is to be noted that there are twenty-two Toastmasters clubs in different universities, corporations, and communities in Bangladesh.


