

Afroza Perveen Owner of Red Beauty Salon

As the new normal is now the normal thing due to the pandemic, the hair experts came up with the people's help as to how to they could take care of their hair. Online tutorials from hair salon owners give essential advice for your convenience.

Salon owners also share tips on adapting your hairstyle during a lockdown and giving your treated hair a break.

With no one allowed a salon or barbershop without special permission, now seems like a great time to experiment with new hair and makeup styles. Plus, the days can get boring, and there's no better time to perfect a new look.

"It's about control too because people feel out of control with the virus... And the one thing we can control is our look. So whether it's hair color, haircut, makeup looks, it's a fun time to try different things," said Afroza Perveen, owner of Red Beauty Salon and Spa.

Hair care in pandemic period

As far as home haircuts go, my first tip is to just wait, don't do it yourself," Afroza said. "The thing is that bad haircuts can be hard to fix. It took me a long time to learn how to do a good haircut as a professional and I don't think it's something many untrained people can successfully do at home, especially when you can't see the back. I won't even cut my own hair."

"It's okay to be a week or two overdue, but with salons being closed for over a month, people wearing extensions will have significant regrowth. This creates extra weight and tension on the hair, which can put too much stress on the scalp and hair follicle causing hair to shed prematurely."

The best way to care for hair during the pandemic is with a mask or conditioning treatment, a practice that leaves hair shiny, clean and can be healthier than cutting it at the moment, Afroza said.

A variety of household items can make good hair masks while stuck at home.

To stop hair fall we providing hair fall pack to bring at home with personal delivery man or customer can pick it from our outlet now we have two outlet at Banani and Mohammadpur, she said.

She went on to say: "We and other renowned salons have started our outlets form the first of July with ensuring all the steps of safety and security of our customer. I remember once one of our clients had come to us with her daughter during this time and, she was so satisfied with our protection that she said she wouldn't have taken so much protection herself. For regular clients we made videos of our services and sent it to them through social networks. We also have a Youtube Channel ( Magical Touch With Afroza) through that our clients can take care of themselves."



























